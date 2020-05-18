Imperial College donate excess food to local food banks and community projects

@ImperialCllege’s Catering team have donated excess food and drink to support those in need during COVID-19.

Since the College transitioned to remote operations, the closure of catering outlets and cancellation of face-to-face events has resulted in excess food and drink being stockpiled in the Catering team's stores.

Campus Services have engaged with community partners and food banks to ensure this food and drink can support those facing financial difficulty and food shortages during COVID-19.

Last week, the first donations of food and drink were delivered to the White City Food Bank, North Kensington Food Bank and NHS Central London Community Healthcare.

Putting surplus to good use

Among the charities that the Catering team have joined forces with is City Harvest London, an organisation in Action that puts surplus food to good use in a sustainable way and feeds vulnerable communities.

Executive Head Chef, Anthony Shepherd, has supported the efforts to donate excess food to local community projects and food banks during COVID-19.

Last week, Anthony Shepherd, Executive Head Chef, and Kamil Khoury, Head of Catering Operations, met representatives of City Harvest London at their warehouse to donate nutritionally balanced surplus food, including fruit, vegetables, water bottles and other snacks.

This food will go on to support homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children's initiatives, centres for the elderly, and refuges for women experiencing domestic violence.

Feeding the vulnerable

Francesca Santucci, Head of Corporate Partnerships at City Harvest London, said: “We are so proud to be working with the Imperial's Catering team to redistribute their surplus products. The Catering team donated over two tonnes of food products which will go out to some of our 300 charity partners across London.

"City Harvest is so grateful to our incredible food donors, without whom we would never have been able to redistribute over 10 million meals worth of food.”

As the demand for food increases, the Catering team will continue feeding the most vulnerable through donating surplus food and drink from the College.

