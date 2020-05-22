 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Inspiration for post-16 English teaching from practitioner research

Details
Hits: 105
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Reports of 12 collaborative action research projects that have produced inspiring ideas for post-16 English teaching are now available to read in the publication of the sixth phase of the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF’s) Outstanding Teaching, Learning and Assessment (OTLA) programme.

The reports of the projects, which took place during the 2019–20 academic year, explain what participants wished to improve, how their action research took place and what they learnt. They include a diversity of voices and ideas intended to inspire practitioners to ask themselves how they can improve what is happening in their own institutions.

Themes that have emerged from the projects include the fundamental problems caused by low motivation and disengagement in learners who have repeated cycles of failure, the positive outcomes when these learners experience success as a result of their efforts, and the positive impact of teachers learning with colleagues from different subject backgrounds.

Amongst the projects were:

  • An exploration by South Devon College of how progressive marking strategies, including directed improvement and reflection time – used widely in school settings – could help learners raise their grades.
  • Work by City Lit with a neuroscientist to stimulate fresh insights into learners' needs, which prompted fascinating reflections from established teachers.
  • The use of an online noticeboard called Padlet as a space to share books and reflections, leading to learners who had never before used the library services at Burton & South Derbyshire College becoming active members of it.
  • The use of insights from learners and staff to design usable web materials to improve the quality of learners’ academic writing at Kirklees College.
  • The exploration and adaptation of approaches using visualisers – for instance to annotate texts live in class – at Suffolk New College.

The sixth phase of OTLA projects were delivered on behalf of the ETF by Claire Collins Consultancy, That Reading Thing, and the Skills for Life Network. The work is funded by the Department for Education.

Advertisement

Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cymorth cynhyrchion mislif am ddim i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn dal i allu cael gafael ar gynhyrc
Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student
South Eastern Regional College helps furloughed estate agent upskill in preparation for property restart
Sector News
Young Estate Agent Conor McCullough is making the most of his time sin
Gateshead College donate knitted hearts to hospital patients
Sector News
Staff @GatesheadColl ege have come together to make knitted hearts for
Top UK Youth Mentor Supports East Kent Students During Lockdown
Sector News
@EKC__Group has enlisted the help of @UshineIshine one of the UK’s t
Canterbury College teams up with Flat38 Gallery to host innovative virtual arts exhibition
Sector News
The Canterbury School of Visual Arts @EKC__Group's Canterbury College
Keighley College apprentices manufacture key textile products at local firm
Sector News
Two apprentices from @KeighleyCollege are supporting a local manufactu
The Creators of Google Analytics & Dashboard Solution Statistics24 Launch Safeguarding24 to Support Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
New safeguarding feature for leading @GoogleForEdu @Gsuite #analytics
Support staff have little confidence in government school safety plans, says UNISON
Sector News
Support staff have little confidence in government school safety plans
Borders College lecturer Kate shines at ‘Virtual’ Royal Windsor
Sector News
A @BordersCollege lecturer is celebrating after her horse was placed i

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4575)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page