The Skills Network Appoints Mark Dawe as Chief Executive

Mark Dawe

@SkillsNetworkUK (TSN), a leading online training provider, has announced the appointment of Mark Dawe as new Chief Executive, with effect from 17 August 2020.
 

Mark has spent the last 4 years as Chief Executive of AELP (The Association of Employment and Learning Providers) and holds a wealth of leadership experience across the education sector.

Prior to AELP, Mark spent 5 years as Chief Executive of OCR, the exam board. He has also held previous roles as the Principal of Oaklands College and Deputy Director for the Department of Education and Skills.

With a key influence in the education sector, Mark is currently on the board of WorldSkills UK as well as a range of government boards such as the ESFA Advisory Board and the DfE’s Apprenticeship Stakeholder Board.

Mark’s appointment at TSN signifies a significant milestone in the training provider’s development. He will use his knowledge and expertise to underpin TSN’s growth into the future.

TSN are a leading provider of online distance learning qualifications, apprenticeships, and online learning technology. They deliver qualifications to 35,000 students per year and provide e-learning systems to circa 200 colleges and training providers.

Having delivered commercial training to over 4000 organisations, including Kier, Sodexo and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), TSN has grown into one of the leading providers of its kind, now operating in 15 countries worldwide.

Speaking on his new appointment, Mark said:

Whilst I leave behind a great dedicated team with many incredible members at AELP, it certainly isn’t goodbye, and the memories will last for a lifetime!

The Skills Network has offered me an amazing opportunity to work with an incredibly ambitious and knowledgeable team, who combine two of my main passions – education and training, along with technology and online learning.

In the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the importance and effectiveness of good quality online learning has been recognised, and I am very excited to be at the forefront of driving this agenda forward.”

Claire Conlaund, Managing Director at The Skills Network, said:

“We’re really proud to welcome Mark aboard in what feels like a really pivotal, exciting step in TSN’s trajectory. In the last few years, we’ve gone from strength to strength and Mark will be joining an extremely passionate and talented team.”

Peter McCann, Chairman at The Skills Network, said:

“We are delighted that Mark is joining TSN. Mark brings an unparalleled track-record of outstanding leadership across the education and skills sector, and under his leadership, TSN looks forward to the exciting future as we continue to delight our students, employers and partners.”

About The Skills Network

The Skills Network (TSN) is one of the UK’s leading providers of distance learning qualifications, Apprenticeships, and online learning platforms.

TSN subcontract with over 30 colleges, with circa 35,000 students per annum.

The company also delivers commercial training to businesses such as Kier, Sodexo, Thomson Reuters and The Trade Union Congress (TUC).

