Supporting disadvantaged children

Today, Wednesday 3 June, the Education Endowment Foundation has launched an online tuition pilot which aims to support disadvantaged children, following school closures as a result of a Covid-19.

The programme has been developed with support from the Sutton Trust, Nesta and Impetus, who have been working closely with the department.

We welcome the launch of the Education Endowment Foundation’s tutoring pilot and have worked closely with them and their partners to support its implementation.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

We know that being in school is vital for children’s education and their wellbeing, which is why we are pleased to see so many children begin to return to school this week. This innovative online tuition pilot is an important part of plans to put support in place to ensure young people don’t fall behind as a result of coronavirus, particularly those facing other disadvantages.

We will continue to draw on the expertise of key partners in exploring how best to help greater numbers of pupils make up for time not spent in the classroom. This is in addition to the tremendous amount of work and effort that is going into support remote education during this pandemic.

