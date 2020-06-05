Infection Prevention Qualifications launched by VTCT

@VTCT_uk - Qualification Enhancement for Exceptional Times

In order to help embed best practice and assist with building the confidence of both our centres, learners and their clients on how to “return back” safely, VTCT will from next week release six new Infection Prevention qualifications, which will become a pre-requisite on all VTCT and ITEC qualifications from 1st August 2020 onwards.

These qualifications will be regulated qualifications, the first of which Infection Prevention for Hairdressing and Barbering Services, will be made available for registration from Wednesday 10th June 2020.

VTCT have drawn upon a wide variety of reference materials applicable to personal services businesses including from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national authorities in the UK and around the world, as well as from our experiences through our International activities in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore where we have seen the reopening of businesses since the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Each qualification will allow learners to develop knowledge on the causes, transmission and effects of COVID-19, the importance of social responsibility and the methods used to control transmission such as correct hand hygiene and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They will also gain an understanding of the safe working practices required to protect themselves and their clients.

Alan Woods OBE, VTCT’s Chief Executive said “We take our responsibility to the sector very seriously and are looking to help engender our centres, learners and their clients with the confidence that as things open up their safety will remain paramount.”

New qualifications:

VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Hairdressing and Barbering Services VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Beauty Therapy and Nail Services VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Complementary Therapies and Sports Massage VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Make-up Services VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Sport and Fitness Sessions VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Retail Services