 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Infection Prevention Qualifications launched by VTCT

Details
Hits: 125

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Alan Woods, VTCT

@VTCT_uk - Qualification Enhancement for Exceptional Times

In order to help embed best practice and assist with building the confidence of both our centres, learners and their clients on how to “return back” safely, VTCT will from next week release six new Infection Prevention qualifications, which will become a pre-requisite on all VTCT and ITEC qualifications from 1st August 2020 onwards.

These qualifications will be regulated qualifications, the first of which Infection Prevention for Hairdressing and Barbering Services, will be made available for registration from Wednesday 10th June 2020.

VTCT have drawn upon a wide variety of reference materials applicable to personal services businesses including from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national authorities in the UK and around the world, as well as from our experiences through our International activities in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore where we have seen the reopening of businesses since the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Each qualification will allow learners to develop knowledge on the causes, transmission and effects of COVID-19, the importance of social responsibility and the methods used to control transmission such as correct hand hygiene and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).  They will also gain an understanding of the safe working practices required to protect themselves and their clients.

Alan Woods OBE, VTCT’s Chief Executive said “We take our responsibility to the sector very seriously and are looking to help engender our centres, learners and their clients with the confidence that as things open up their safety will remain paramount.”

New qualifications:

Advertisement

East Sussex College invests Â£1m to support local communities
Sector News
@WeAreESCG has pledged Â£1million to help people in Sussex improve the
Top tips for applicants with additional support needs transitioning to University
Sector News
A really helpful article from @DerbyUni to provide guidance to help st
All is â€˜Goodâ€™ at NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
@NPTCGroup is really good at what it does, and thatâ€™s official accor

  1. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Hairdressing and Barbering Services
  2. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Beauty Therapy and Nail Services
  3. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Complementary Therapies and Sports Massage
  4. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Make-up Services
  5. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Sport and Fitness Sessions
  6. VTCT (ITEC) Level 2 Award in Infection Prevention (COVID-19) for Retail Services

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College invests £1m to support local communities
Sector News
@WeAreESCG has pledged £1million to help people in Sussex improve the
Top tips for applicants with additional support needs transitioning to University
Sector News
A really helpful article from @DerbyUni to provide guidance to help st
All is ‘Good’ at NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
@NPTCGroup is really good at what it does, and that’s official accor
National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns in June
Sector News
Following the success of its first #VirtualJobsFair in May, with over
Archwilio cyfleoedd dysgu o bell newydd
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi llofnodi cytundeb partneriaeth gyda’r
New remote learning opportunities to be explored
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a partnership agreement with the Open
Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College
Sector News
Youth workers help young people with a whole range of issues, from beh
University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati
£7.27m to provide digital and face-to-face support for children impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
A ‘coalition of charities’ will help vulnerable children most impa
Work making our wellbeing worse – even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
Fair Access to Higher Education: Progress and Challenges
Sector News
@CommFairAccess Annual Report 2020 Commenting on the Commissioner for
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

East Sussex College
East Sussex College has published a new article: East Sussex College invests £1m to support local communities 35 minutes ago
VTCT
VTCT has published a new article: Infection Prevention Qualifications launched by VTCT 48 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: All is ‘Good’ at NPTC Group of Colleges 2 hours 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4625)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page