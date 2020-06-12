Training in a Virtual Age

@RADA_London LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL STAGE” SUPPORTING LEADERS AND TEAMS WITH VIRTUAL TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE COACHING

RADA Business launches new virtual training for business professionals

Virtual courses include bespoke group performance programmes, masterclasses and one-to-one coaching

RADA Business, the commercial subsidiary of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, has launched Virtual Stage; a suite of online performance and coaching programmes, supporting business leaders and their teams.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has fast-tracked development of its Virtual Stage programme, allowing business professionals to access its courses from home, and helping with the unprecedented challenges leaders and organisations are facing at this time.

RADA Business, the profits from which support the activities of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and a new generation of actors and theatre artists, works with leaders and teams from a wide range of organisations – including financial services, consulting, media companies, universities and governments, across more than 30 countries worldwide.

Virtual Stage is an enhancement and broadening of the virtual coaching and bespoke training programmes, which RADA Business provided to clients upon request, prior to the global crisis. It will allow RADA Business to continue to deliver its programmes during social distancing and limitations on travel. When restrictions are eased, Virtual Stage will continue to support organisations who opt for the convenience of virtual training.

RADA Business’ renowned performance and coaching programmes help professionals master the use of their body, breath and voice, to enhance their communication skills and tackle a range of difficulties in the workplace.

Using practical exercises and scenario-based sessions, tutors offer bespoke performance coaching, with individual attention and real-time feedback that can be practised and implemented in work scenarios. The available courses encompass training for groups and teams including five Virtual Performance Programmes, Bespoke Virtual Training, Virtual Masterclasses, as well as one-to-one Virtual Performance Coaching.

Virtual Performance Programmes

For groups of up to eight delegates, these training courses are designed to build skills and provide a safe environment for participants to explore their communication and leadership. Each programme can be tailored to meet the specific needs of an organisation or team and also serve as a way to help teams find focus and connect with one another. In the capable hands of one of RADA Business’ tutors, the groups will partake in one or two modules per day, each lasting up to 2.5 hours, scheduled around the group.

There are five programmes to choose from, including Leading in a Virtual Environment, Personal Impact in Virtual Meetings, Storytelling for Business, Presenting Made Brilliant, and Personal Impact.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A large high school in a small multi-academy trust with a higher than Sector News @cwa_college - @TeamQEH Praises Efforts of CWA Students Who Have Gone Sector News The session was delivered by special guest Sam Griffiths of Griffics a

Bespoke Virtual Training programs are available.

Virtual Masterclasses

An option for larger groups in need of invigoration, RADA Business is offering two virtual masterclass sessions, tailored to the needs of the organisation, or team.

The first of the available sessions is Communication Skills - an introduction to training that can have a particular focus on women in business, leadership, presenting or impact.

The second is Lunch and Learn - a fun and active 60-minute session that’s great for wellbeing that can focus on improvisation, poetry, Shakespeare, voice or team building games.

Virtual Performance Coaching

This final option matches professionals to one of the organisation’s tutors to provide intensive one-to-one coaching, with the benefit of focused attention on the individual and the challenges they are experiencing. Coaching delivers invaluable one-to-one feedback to help individuals transform all aspects of their leadership, including personal impact, presence and authenticity. The tutors provide support for specific workplace challenges, meetings or presentations. The course is available in four sessions of three hours, or can be tailored to provide longer, more intensive performance programmes.

Simon Delaney, Client Director at RADA Business, comments: “At a time when remote working is a necessity for many of us and the need for human connection is perhaps more important than ever, our business is fully committed to helping professionals develop outstanding performance, behaviours and resilience in the workplace.

“Through our new online offering, Virtual Stage, we will continue to train professionals in the art of using their body, breath and voice to maximise the impact of their communication, connect authentically with others and perform at their best.”