 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Maths tops Bramble lockdown learning league table

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Maths teaching has taken up more than a third of all the hours spent on the @bramble_io online teaching platform during the lockdown, new figures reveal.

Teachers and students spent a total of 88,751 hours on the platform during the month of May – 22 times greater than the same period the year before and the highest usage figures since the Bramble platform was launched in 2016.

And maths is by far the most popular subject being taught on Bramble, taking up 37 per cent of teaching time on the platform over the month. 

English (17%), chemistry (11%), biology (9%) and physics (8%) were the next most popular subjects to be taught on the platform.

Bramble – created for live online teaching by UK-based start-up Bramble Technologies – was made freely available to tutors and teachers worldwide in early March as the lockdown loomed. Since then it has hosted more than 230,000 hours of live teaching and learning in more than 118 countries. 

Bramble Broadcast, a new version of the platform that allows teachers to reach entire classes of students, whether they are in socially distanced classrooms or online at home, was launched in May.

Bramble is designed for educators and includes features not found on mainstream video conferencing solutions, including an interactive whiteboard and lesson recording augmented by artificial intelligence which turns the words spoken by teacher and student into accurate transcripts that can be used for revision and safeguarding. 

An anonymised analysis by Bramble of the 150 million words spoken during online lessons during May indicates that more and more younger students are being taught on the platform. In maths, geometry is proving a more popular topic during lessons in May 2020, with terms such as obtuse, cuboid and perimeter occurring more frequently than terms associated with calculus, normally taught to older students.

With the massive growth in teaching hours on Bramble the time it takes for 90% of a subject syllabus to be discussed takes roughly a tenth of the time it did a year ago. This ‘syllabus time constant’ – based on an aggregate of all Bramble sessions during May 2020 – shows that it took just three hours for this measure to be met in maths, compared to three days in 2019. In biology it was nine hours, compared to one week 12 months before. 

Will Chambers, Bramble co-founder, said: “Usage of the Bramble platform has exploded during the lockdown and these figures are a clear indicator of the extent learning has shifted online since the pandemic had such an enormous impact on our schools. 

Advertisement

Can a Growth Mindset Improve Your Grades?
Sector News
A growth mindset pushes you to think optimistically - and if you dream
Wapping High School Launches Leading Online Safeguarding Solution With Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning Supporting Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
As educators are making extensive use of online learning solutions pro
Northern Irelandâ€™s FE colleges launch new drive to promote business recovery through part-time learning
Sector News
All six of Northern Irelandâ€™s Further Education colleges have launch

“Our analysis shows that science and maths subjects are the most popular subjects and that the age range of students being taught on the platform is widening, with more younger students being taught maths, for example, and drastic reductions in the time it takes for the bulk of a subject syllabus to be discussed on the platform.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Can a Growth Mindset Improve Your Grades?
Sector News
A growth mindset pushes you to think optimistically - and if you dream
Wapping High School Launches Leading Online Safeguarding Solution With Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning Supporting Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
As educators are making extensive use of online learning solutions pro
Northern Ireland’s FE colleges launch new drive to promote business recovery through part-time learning
Sector News
All six of Northern Ireland’s Further Education colleges have launch
Updated Guidance for further education and skills providers - 15th June 2020
Sector News
@educationgovuk updated Guidance for further education and skills prov
British Safety Council & Mates in Mind
Sector News
@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - Everyone should have the right to live wi
Wrexham patients enjoy virtual hospital visits thanks to college tech donation
Sector News
HOSPITAL patients are enjoying ‘virtual visits’ with family thanks
Apprenticeships key to business recovery
Sector News
Belfast-based @_Workplus has been awarded a £40,000 grant from @Innov
Coventry College's first online Open Day
Sector News
Coventry’s leading further education provider @CoventryCollege is ho
Seetec employees go to polls as firm cements employee ownership structure
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - a leading provider of employment, skills, apprentices
North East students’ new highway to highly skilled technical jobs
Sector News
@mbrocollege - North East students’ new highway to highly skilled te
BAE Systems is announcing that it continues to plan to recruit 800 apprentices in the UK throughout 2020
Sector News
@BAESystemsplc PRESSES AHEAD WITH PLANS TO RECRUIT 800 APPRENTICES BAE
DCG Launches Online Careers Advice and Guidance
Sector News
Young people and adults who are unsure of their next steps can now con

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: Can a Growth Mindset Improve Your Grades? 14 minutes ago
Nick Bannister
Nick Bannister has published a new article: Maths tops Bramble lockdown learning league table 19 minutes ago
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Former Cardiff and Vale College student Amanda graduates with a First 1 hour 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4663)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page