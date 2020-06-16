Borders College's ‘Virtual’ prize-giving ceremony recognises student achievement

Celebrating the success of @BordersCollege students through annual prize-giving ceremonies is part and parcel of college life, with their academic achievements recognised and awarded in front of proud family members.

Of course, this year has been different, with the students in lockdown and the College closed to the general public.

So what better alternative than to recognise the successes of everyone throughout the last academic year than a ‘virtual’ prize-giving ceremony?

Knowing that the students would miss out, the Catering and Hospitality department at Borders College came up with the idea and recently held their online ceremony through Microsoft Teams.

Each student was presented with a certificate, and special awards for student of the year, most improved student, and for people who have gone the extra mile for the college and the department were also given out.

Staff prepared short speeches for each of their tutor groups and the students were delighted to catch up with their peers for a chat and celebration.

Lecturer Fiona Nichol commented:

“Prize giving ceremonies are a vital part of the student experience at Borders College. We realised that this wouldn’t happen this year so came up with the idea of a virtual one.

“The ceremony was a great success, and lots of laughs and congratulations were given. It was great to catch up with everyone again.”

