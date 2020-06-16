stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month

stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe Pride month this June. Everyone deserves to celebrate who they are, regardless of whether they are able to march with a pride parade or not. So, here are some quick tips for making the most of the month and having a happy pride from the comfort of your own home:
Make a pride playlist and spend a day – or month - listening to it!
Host a Virtual Pride with your friends – check your local pride to see if they are hosting a virtual event instead of a parade. Watch it and have a video call on the side to celebrate.
Make a pride painting - it could be a parade, a historical event, a flag or someone who inspires you.
Read a book with LGBT characters!
Host an LGBT themed quiz - test your family or friends on their history, pop culture and more.
Write a pride poem - whether it’s fun, serious or silly, let out what pride means to you
For more mental health tips and positivity, be sure to follow @stem4org on Instagram.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.