stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month

stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe Pride month this June. Everyone deserves to celebrate who they are, regardless of whether they are able to march with a pride parade or not. So, here are some quick tips for making the most of the month and having a happy pride from the comfort of your own home:

Make a pride playlist and spend a day – or month - listening to it!

Host a Virtual Pride with your friends – check your local pride to see if they are hosting a virtual event instead of a parade. Watch it and have a video call on the side to celebrate.

Make a pride painting - it could be a parade, a historical event, a flag or someone who inspires you.

Read a book with LGBT characters!

Host an LGBT themed quiz - test your family or friends on their history, pop culture and more.

Write a pride poem - whether it's fun, serious or silly, let out what pride means to you For more mental health tips and positivity, be sure to follow @stem4org on Instagram.