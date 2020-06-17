T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group

@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday June 24 between 2pm and 4pm for school leavers interested in applying for the first #TLevel programmes this September.

Teachers, careers, inclusion and support staff will be available online to talk to prospective students about the T Level and Transition programmes for Advanced Education and Childcare, Digital Production, Design and Development as well as Construction Design, Surveying and Planning.

The work experience team will also highlight the wide range of opportunities already secured with employers.

DCG is one of the first colleges in the UK to offer the first tranche of T Levels which has been hailed as the most significant reform to advanced technical education in 70 years.

Equivalent to three A levels, the two-year courses involve 80% of time spent in College and 20% on an industrial placement. They have been developed in collaboration with employers so that they meet the needs of industry and prepares students for work.

The College is also offering one year Transition programmes to support young people onto the full T Level programme and individual advice and guidance will be available on the virtual open day.

New facilities are being developed at DCG to support the T Level programmes including:

A virtual reality laboratory at Broomfield Hall for Education and Childcare T Level students to replicate workplace environments such as learning health and safety procedures in pre-school nurseries

New digital laboratories and workspace at the Joseph Wright Centre and Roundhouse

Enhanced facilities for Professional Construction students at the Roundhouse and nearby Hudson Building

DCG Vice Principal Kate Martin, who is leading on the College’s T Level introduction programme, said:

“T Levels provide a high-quality, technical alternative to A levels and apprenticeships and the overall aim is to create a simpler, high-quality system that students, parents and employers will all understand and value.

"We are widely recognised for proven strength in these professional and technical subject areas and for our nationally-acclaimed partnership work with employers so we are well-placed to be among the first to introduce these new qualifications.

“As well as working with employers to secure work experience in their premises which is such an important aspect of these new qualifications, we are updating industry-specific resources here at College to maximise the practical and theoretical aspects of the programme.”

