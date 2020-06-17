 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Speculation around independent schools reopening

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A piece in the Telegraph yesterday (17 Jun) suggested independent schools are planning to “disregard Government advice and open at the start of the new academic year.”

To be clear, the Government is working to get all pupils back in the classroom by September, dependent on scientific and medical advice. As with all mainstream schools, we expect independent schools to follow our published guidance.

Primary schools across the country have been welcoming back pupils in key transition years – nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 – since the 1 June. As part of the department’s phased approach, earlier this week secondary schools also opened to Year 10 and Year 12 students.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“This week, secondary schools have begun welcoming back year 10 and year 12 pupils as part of a phased and cautious plan, and we have announced that primaries can bring back more children if they have capacity.

“We are working to get all pupils back in the classroom by September because we know being in school is vital for their education and wellbeing.

“We want to thank teachers for all their hard work during this difficult time and we will continue to work closely with the sector as we develop our plans.”

Advertisement

Institute of Coding helps over 400k learners access digital skills
Sector News
The Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) announced today that it has enroll
Coleg yn paratoi ar gyfer mis Medi ar ei newydd wedd
Sector News
Gydag iechyd a diogelwch ein cymunedau wrth wraidd y broses o wneud pe
College prepares for a new look September
Sector News
With the health and safety of our communities at the centre of decisio

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute of Coding helps over 400k learners access digital skills
Sector News
The Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) announced today that it has enroll
Coleg yn paratoi ar gyfer mis Medi ar ei newydd wedd
Sector News
Gydag iechyd a diogelwch ein cymunedau wrth wraidd y broses o wneud pe
College prepares for a new look September
Sector News
With the health and safety of our communities at the centre of decisio
City of Bristol College Joins Collab Group
Sector News
The @CollabGrp of Colleges is pleased to announce City of Bristol Coll
Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars
Sector News
The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyon
Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Covid-19 could reduce teacher recruitment shortages by 40 per cent
Sector News
Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub
Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age
Sector News
@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi
Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
stem4 launch FREE Mental Health Advice booklet for Parents amidst COVID-19
Sector News
In times of uncertainty and increased anxiety, parents have a key role
Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Collab Group
Collab Group has published a new article: City of Bristol College Joins Collab Group 13 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars 3 hours 33 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community 17 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4671)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page