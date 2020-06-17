Speculation around independent schools reopening

A piece in the Telegraph yesterday (17 Jun) suggested independent schools are planning to “disregard Government advice and open at the start of the new academic year.”

To be clear, the Government is working to get all pupils back in the classroom by September, dependent on scientific and medical advice. As with all mainstream schools, we expect independent schools to follow our published guidance.

Primary schools across the country have been welcoming back pupils in key transition years – nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 – since the 1 June. As part of the department’s phased approach, earlier this week secondary schools also opened to Year 10 and Year 12 students.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“This week, secondary schools have begun welcoming back year 10 and year 12 pupils as part of a phased and cautious plan, and we have announced that primaries can bring back more children if they have capacity.

“We are working to get all pupils back in the classroom by September because we know being in school is vital for their education and wellbeing.

“We want to thank teachers for all their hard work during this difficult time and we will continue to work closely with the sector as we develop our plans.”

