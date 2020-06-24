 
Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality

Globe in a room
@Flywire  - a high-growth vertical payments company, announced the Flywire Charitable Foundation, an initiative focused on improving equality, access, and affordability for underrepresented individuals in the global communities in which Flywire operates. As its inaugural pledge, the Foundation is launching academic scholarships that will be awarded to students in two distinct academic categories: global health and medicine, as well as social justice. Applications are available immediately through July 31st to all undergraduate and graduate students, including the UK.

“As a global organisation, Flywire was built on the principles of equality, acceptance and partnership,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “In light of current events, it’s our responsibility to take direct action to extend these qualities for the benefit of the communities we serve. We’re very proud to launch the Flywire Charitable Foundation to do our part in addressing the access and affordability gaps for those facing unique hardship.”

“The academic scholarships we’ve launched are in direct response to the glaring economic and racial inequities that are pervasive in our society and that have been brought to light by the COVID-19 crisis. This is just a first step and the Flywire Charitable Foundation commits to doing much more to build a more just, inclusive and equitable society.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation scholarships will be awarded to students in need to help them better manage costs associated with their education. Applications are open to students who have academic pursuits in the following disciplines:

  • Global health and medicine: The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reveals an urgent need to accelerate the world’s focus on improving public health. These scholarships aim to help train the next generation of highly-skilled health and medical experts.
  • Social justice: Continued racism against Black individuals and communities in the United States and around the world underscores the need for significant social justice reform. These scholarships aim to support tomorrow’s leaders who will commit to eradicating racism, violence and other acts of intolerance against minorities.

Apply for a Flywire Charitable Foundation academic scholarship today: Apply now.

 

