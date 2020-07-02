 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imagin3D and Sparq to Unveil 3D Conference and Exhibition Platform

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Covid-19 Pandemic has forced us all online, but the #virtual experience has been dull and flat, with online conference fatigue becoming part of the #NewNormal  

Imagin3D, an award-winning start-up tech company, has formed a partnership with Sparq (part of the Saville Group), the technical event market leaders, to revolutionise the experience. The platform, expected to be launched to the public on 31st July, is believed to be a world-first.

Imagin3D brings the virtual world to life. The STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory (in Cheshire) based company made its mark by pioneering the use of computer gaming technology to change the way highly complex elements of life sciences are taught in universities, enabling students to "see" how intricate and multifaceted metabolic processes work within the human body.  

Imagin3D are now also renowned for producing bespoke software for a multitude of business applications including space planning, digital twinning (virtual replicas of physical devices used to run simulations).

Co-Founder of Imagin3D, Shay O’Carroll, explained how the 3D exhibition platform idea came about;

“We were due to open a new office in the Bonded Warehouse in Manchester’s Enterprise City UK. However, that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, so we used the opportunity to create a virtual version of the space.  This then developed into the idea of a virtual conference centre.”

The 3D version of the Bonded Warehouse will include an exhibition area, auditorium, networking space and four virtual stands incorporating interactive video, live weblink and video chat features.  Although the game engine technology has been used for other purposes, its application in conferencing is believed to be a world first.

Rob Morrison, Client Team Director, Sparq commented;

“Having been an event industry leader for many years, Sparq has seen first-hand the role of technology in the event space becoming increasing more integrated, so for us the current situation has just been an accelerator of this adoption rate.”

 “For Sparq, the significant rise in digital events is not a transition as we have been delivering global digital / virtual events for many years, and as part of our roadmap of innovation we want to continue to create more meaningful experiences for our clients.

Our exciting partnership with Imagin3D will address this by providing a best in class product for all of our clients that have transitioned to an interactive, virtual and experiential event solution.”

Advertisement

London School of Business and Finance in Singaporeâ€™s â€˜ACCA Platinum Learning Partnerâ€™ status renewed
Sector News
@LSBF in Singapore has announced that the Association of Chartered Cer
The Most Valued Languages Students can Learn this Summer
Sector News
With the majority of students at home after finishing university for t
FAB Board Chair and Vice Chair step down from board
Sector News
@AwardingBodies Statement from the FAB Board of Directors - Retirement

Keynote speakers at the virtual event will include Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese. The project is being driven by a steering committee, to ensure that the platform can be adapted to the requirements of different organisations and events. It comprises key figures from a variety of industries. Digital strategist Paul Morris, (who has been involved with London 2012, Crossrail & Thames Tideway) currently acts as ambassador to the Infrastructure Industry Innovation Partnership (i3P) and is independent chair of the Beta project insight steering committee.

Paul commented: “With Covid-19 likely to pose continued health and logistical challenges, the need for effective yet intrinsically safe communication with colleagues, customers and suppliers is now more pressing than ever. The ‘Working from Home’ revolution is here to stay, and as a passionate supporter of emerging digital technologies that can bridge the gap between ‘virtual’ and ‘reality’ I’m delighted to assist the talented Imagin3D creative team on their innovation journey.”

Other members of the Steering Committee are: Caroline O’Neill, head of conferencing (Make UK representing manufacturing); Davina Yanful, head of events and Ruth Fussell, events manager (Tech Nation, the UK network for tech entrepreneurs), Gordon Bateman, chief executive (Business support group CRSI), Kirsty Butcher, product director (Place North West/Place Tech) and Tanya Grady, head of partnerships (Enterprise City/Allied London).

Imagin3D co-founder Andy Sands concluded; “We’re all now familiar with the limitations of the conferencing platforms currently available. They’re very dull and clunky; we’re excited to say that we’re now in a position to revolutionise that.”

Imagin3D bring the virtual world to life by bringing gaming quality augmented reality into industry and education.  They aim to change the way organisations promote, inform and educate their audiences. 

Imagin3D use the very latest in augmented and virtual reality technology (immersive technology) with continuous academic validation.  

The company’s Head Office is at Sci-Tech Daresbury.  They have an impressive array of 3D immersive technologies, industrial equipment, rapid prototyping and industry leading research expertise.

Sparq is a dynamic technical event production specialist. They work in collaboration with their clients to create stunning live and online experiences at every scale. Their unique 360 service spans full technical production right through to live streaming - enabling them to standout in the new events landscape.

You may also be interested in these articles:

London School of Business and Finance in Singapore’s ‘ACCA Platinum Learning Partner’ status renewed
Sector News
@LSBF in Singapore has announced that the Association of Chartered Cer
The Most Valued Languages Students can Learn this Summer
Sector News
With the majority of students at home after finishing university for t
Most tuition will remain online for at least the next year, says major new survey
Sector News
Teachers and tutors expect to deliver most of their lessons online ove
FAB Board Chair and Vice Chair step down from board
Sector News
@AwardingBodies Statement from the FAB Board of Directors - Retirement
Addressing skills, productivity and social mobility key to long-term success
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants @CIMA_News publishes
Guidance for schools raises more questions than they answer
Sector News
Responding to @EducationGovUK guidance for schools reopening which inc
HighWire acquired by MPS Limited
Sector News
HighWire has been acquired by MPS Limited (MPS). This transaction brin
Misleading claims made by the TES
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/01/misleading-claims-made-by-the-
Tech London Advocates launches the most comprehensive online education hub for digital skills
Sector News
@TechLondonAdv Platform will collate educational resources from UK’s
Major businesses back youth-led initiatives that are realising the UN's SDGs
Sector News
@OneYoungWorld – the global forum for young leaders that counts Megh
UK team scope top prize at international STEM competition
Sector News
The @BIEAeducation (BIEA) is proud to host its third STEM competition
Overcoming the issues faced by care leavers during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
@EducationGovUK factsheets outlining the support available for #CareLe

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 13 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

SDN Webinar: Delivering Functional Skills within Higher...

For many HEIs, the delivery of Functional Skills will be new – understanding how it can be effectively integrated as part of Higher and Degree...

  • Thursday, 20 August 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: Empowering Girls Around The Globe Into Sports Throughout Lockdown and Beyond... 1 hour 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4723)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page