Imagin3D and Sparq to Unveil 3D Conference and Exhibition Platform

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Covid-19 Pandemic has forced us all online, but the #virtual experience has been dull and flat, with online conference fatigue becoming part of the #NewNormal

Imagin3D, an award-winning start-up tech company, has formed a partnership with Sparq (part of the Saville Group), the technical event market leaders, to revolutionise the experience. The platform, expected to be launched to the public on 31st July, is believed to be a world-first.

Imagin3D brings the virtual world to life. The STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory (in Cheshire) based company made its mark by pioneering the use of computer gaming technology to change the way highly complex elements of life sciences are taught in universities, enabling students to "see" how intricate and multifaceted metabolic processes work within the human body.

Imagin3D are now also renowned for producing bespoke software for a multitude of business applications including space planning, digital twinning (virtual replicas of physical devices used to run simulations).

Co-Founder of Imagin3D, Shay O’Carroll, explained how the 3D exhibition platform idea came about;

“We were due to open a new office in the Bonded Warehouse in Manchester’s Enterprise City UK. However, that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, so we used the opportunity to create a virtual version of the space. This then developed into the idea of a virtual conference centre.”

The 3D version of the Bonded Warehouse will include an exhibition area, auditorium, networking space and four virtual stands incorporating interactive video, live weblink and video chat features. Although the game engine technology has been used for other purposes, its application in conferencing is believed to be a world first.

Rob Morrison, Client Team Director, Sparq commented;

“Having been an event industry leader for many years, Sparq has seen first-hand the role of technology in the event space becoming increasing more integrated, so for us the current situation has just been an accelerator of this adoption rate.”

“For Sparq, the significant rise in digital events is not a transition as we have been delivering global digital / virtual events for many years, and as part of our roadmap of innovation we want to continue to create more meaningful experiences for our clients.

Our exciting partnership with Imagin3D will address this by providing a best in class product for all of our clients that have transitioned to an interactive, virtual and experiential event solution.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @LSBF in Singapore has announced that the Association of Chartered Cer Sector News With the majority of students at home after finishing university for t Sector News @AwardingBodies Statement from the FAB Board of Directors - Retirement

Keynote speakers at the virtual event will include Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese. The project is being driven by a steering committee, to ensure that the platform can be adapted to the requirements of different organisations and events. It comprises key figures from a variety of industries. Digital strategist Paul Morris, (who has been involved with London 2012, Crossrail & Thames Tideway) currently acts as ambassador to the Infrastructure Industry Innovation Partnership (i3P) and is independent chair of the Beta project insight steering committee.

Paul commented: “With Covid-19 likely to pose continued health and logistical challenges, the need for effective yet intrinsically safe communication with colleagues, customers and suppliers is now more pressing than ever. The ‘Working from Home’ revolution is here to stay, and as a passionate supporter of emerging digital technologies that can bridge the gap between ‘virtual’ and ‘reality’ I’m delighted to assist the talented Imagin3D creative team on their innovation journey.”

Other members of the Steering Committee are: Caroline O’Neill, head of conferencing (Make UK representing manufacturing); Davina Yanful, head of events and Ruth Fussell, events manager (Tech Nation, the UK network for tech entrepreneurs), Gordon Bateman, chief executive (Business support group CRSI), Kirsty Butcher, product director (Place North West/Place Tech) and Tanya Grady, head of partnerships (Enterprise City/Allied London).

Imagin3D co-founder Andy Sands concluded; “We’re all now familiar with the limitations of the conferencing platforms currently available. They’re very dull and clunky; we’re excited to say that we’re now in a position to revolutionise that.”

Imagin3D bring the virtual world to life by bringing gaming quality augmented reality into industry and education. They aim to change the way organisations promote, inform and educate their audiences.

Imagin3D use the very latest in augmented and virtual reality technology (immersive technology) with continuous academic validation.

The company’s Head Office is at Sci-Tech Daresbury. They have an impressive array of 3D immersive technologies, industrial equipment, rapid prototyping and industry leading research expertise.

Sparq is a dynamic technical event production specialist. They work in collaboration with their clients to create stunning live and online experiences at every scale. Their unique 360 service spans full technical production right through to live streaming - enabling them to standout in the new events landscape.