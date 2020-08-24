Global learning platform Quizlet launches free GCSE Resource Centre for UK teachers & students

@Quizlet - the global learning platform and app known for its engaging AI-powered revision tools, today announces the launch of its GCSE Resource Centre - a new and completely free, comprehensive online bank of revision resources based on exam board specifications.
The Quizlet GCSE Resource Centre consists of 10,000 study sets across 24 key GCSE subject categories and has been created by a team of verified educators, partners and publishers - including Hodder, EdPlace and Cool Geography. Built onto the Quizlet platform, the GCSE content spans across Languages, Maths & Sciences, and Humanities, and allows students to immediately start learning across Quizlet's revision activities including ready-made flashcards, quizzes and games.
Nearly half of all GCSE-age students currently use Quizlet to support them in their studies, by helping them to learn, revise and test themselves on a plethora of topics. Recognising the great importance GCSE results have on students' futures and the responsibility borne by their teachers, the US-founded platform has created this free, curriculum-aligned content to help UK educators and their students successfully reach their learning goals.
UK teachers can customise all verified GCSE content for use in their classes, quiz their students, and track the progress of students within their class. Students and particularly those in Years 10 and 11 preparing for their GCSEs are able to benefit from Quizlet’s adaptive revision activities, which provide guidance and feedback during the study experience to keep them motivated and learning. Quizlet is available on both mobile and desktop devices, which easily allows teachers and students to prepare for classes in advance and revise key concepts at the end of each unit. Ultimately, the GCSE Resource Centre will help students using Quizlet to properly prepare for key topics aligned to their specific exam board ahead of all tests, mocks and actual exams.
Rahim Hirji, UK Country Manager for Quizlet, comments:
“It’s clear to us that teachers want verified, ready-made content that is curriculum-aligned and supports their lessons. With the GCSE Resource Centre, we have brought together online resources from publishers and education professionals to make teachers' lives easier, so whether they are teaching in a blended, remote or traditional way, they know they can rely on Quizlet to support them."
“The disruption to education caused by the pandemic has put a huge emphasis on the importance of online learning platforms, which have provided flexible support for students of all ages. We believe that the GCSE Resource Centre will bolster the studies of young people across the country at a particularly crucial stage of their education.”
Lucy Bunn, a secondary teacher at Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School, comments:
“Quizlet has always been a trusted tool to support us as teachers as we look at engaging our students with great material. This amazing GCSE resource is very timely as we return back to teaching after months away from the classroom and we all feel well-supported, whatever subject we are teaching.”
With over 50 million monthly active users across 130 countries, learning from over 450 million user-generated study sets, Quizlet opened its London office and first international hub in January 2020. The launch of Quizlet’s free and verified GCSE Resource Centre is the latest statement by the San Francisco-based company in its belief that the UK is key to strengthening its global position, as it aims to deliver on a commitment to provide personalised learning tools to students and teachers around the world.