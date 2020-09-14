 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New research highlights need to inform students of funding options before university

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Student funding stats

Giving an insight into the realities of managing money as a student, the findings from this year's National Student Money Survey from @SaveTheStudent can help students and parents alike to prepare for a year that's set to be like no other.

Save the Student's annual survey was published on 9th September 2020 and, with responses from 3,161 university students from across the UK, it remains the largest independent survey of its kind.

Particularly for students who are considering university, or are preparing to start a degree this month, the uncertainties over what to expect due to the coronavirus pandemic are bound to lead many to consider their options.

Wondering how to help students prepare for the year ahead? One key way is to make sure they're fully aware of the funding options, to prevent anyone from turning to last resorts to make money.

Commons sources of income for students

Before going into more detail about the findings, it's important to note that the survey highlights a number of ways in which managing money as a student can be difficult. However, this in no way should lead students to decide against going to university if it's the route they wish to take - instead, it can help them to prepare.

For example, the survey found that 39% of students feel they haven't been made aware of the full range of student funding options. This stat alone highlights a small but significant way that parents and teachers can help to support new university students.

Just under three quarters of students rely on the Maintenance Loan for money - but the loan works out as £223 less than living costs each month for the average student. Because of this, students should look into boosting their income through other means as well.

The survey found that 74% of students got money from a part-time job, while 68% received money from their parents. However, for many, these two sources of income could be at risk due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Where would students turn for cash in an emergency?

Now more than ever, it's vital that parents and teachers are aware of where students would look for money in a cash emergency, to help inform them of their alternative funding options.

While 62% of students said they would turn to their parents for money in a cash emergency, and 56% would try to get more money from the bank, some students would turn to risker sources of money if they felt desperate.

Computer Games student scoops third award nomination
Sector News
A Creative Arts student from University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds)
Health, Science and Social Care department awarded Quality Mark for education and training
Sector News
The Health, Science and Social Care department at Leeds City Collegeâ€
The Tiffin Girlâ€™s School wins Legal Apprentice competition 2020
Sector News
Law firm Kingsley Napley LLP (@kingsleynapley) is delighted to announc

15% said they would do drug trials, 5% would do gambling and 5% said they would get a commercial or payday loan.

As well as this, as many as one in 10 said they would do sex work in a cash emergency, despite only 4% of students saying they had already done it.

For some, sex work can be a positive choice if they wish to do it and enjoy it. A concerning aspect, though, is that the percentage of students saying they would do it in an emergency is almost double the percentage saying they currently do it. This indicates that it is more likely to be viewed as a way to make money as a last resort for students, rather than something they would ordinarily choose to do.

To reduce the risk of students feeling like they have to do something they are uncomfortable with to get by, it's definitely worth informing them of some reliable, low-risk ways to make money.

How students can get money at university

As well as applying for the Maintenance Loan if they are eligible, it is still worth students trying to get part-time jobs, despite the pandemic likely making this more challenging than usual.

And, if a parent or guardian feels able and happy to contribute some money, this can help a lot. This is especially the case as the government calculates Maintenance Loans with household income in mind. The more parents earn, the less a student receives as a loan, with the government thereby expecting parents to pay the shortfall.

On top of this, students should look into which scholarships, grants and bursaries they are eligible for.

Plus, with their student bank account, they should be able to access an interest- and fee-free overdraft. It's worth them applying for the maximum overdraft so they can dip into it if they run out of cash. It's particularly useful to use as a buffer if a Maintenance falls short towards the end of term.

And there are lots more money-making options open to them, such as freelancing, selling unwanted belongings online and answering paid surveys.

As well as this, when students budget effectively, they can make whatever money they have coming in stretch much further. This is particularly important to emphasise to anyone starting university, as one in 10 students don’t currently budget.

With preparation and a clear understanding of how to get money safely when they need it, students can start university knowing how best to respond to the financial challenges posed by the pandemic and keep on top of their finances.

Jake Butler, Save the Student’s money expert, comments:

"Students are heavily reliant on income from part-time jobs and their parents to get by, because Maintenance Loans do not reflect the true costs of student living.

"With these vital top-up sources at increasing risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of students this year may have little choice but to drop out of university or turn to alternative ways of earning money such as sex work.

"Addressing student funding has to be the highest priority for Universities Minister, Michelle Donelan.

"Meanwhile, it's more important than ever for students and parents to be aware of the financial pressures from the outset, so they can plan and budget effectively."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Computer Games student scoops third award nomination
Sector News
A Creative Arts student from University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds)
Health, Science and Social Care department awarded Quality Mark for education and training
Sector News
The Health, Science and Social Care department at Leeds City Collegeâ€
Join the Borders College Regional Board and help shape the future of the Borders and beyond
Sector News
@BordersCollege is delighted to have recently launched its Strategic A
The Tiffin Girlâ€™s School wins Legal Apprentice competition 2020
Sector News
Law firm Kingsley Napley LLP (@kingsleynapley) is delighted to announc
Florist, restaurant and beauty training academies feature at Â£21m college redevelopment
Sector News
THE Â£21m redevelopment of a leading college, @colegcambria, will boos
West London College Shines a Light on Enrolment In the â€˜New Normalâ€™
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) is celebrating a successful enrol
Students return to Royal Leamington Spa College
Sector News
College students have returned to face-to-face learning at Royal Leami
Moreton Morrell College florist set to represent UK in Europe
Sector News
Moreton Morrell College (@MoretonColWCG) floristry student Hannah Bec
Microsoft awards The Trafford College Group for advances in digital learning
Sector News
The Trafford College Group (@TraffordCollege) has been recognised as a
NEU writes to Prime Minister about his failures to address school safety
Sector News
After @ONS shows 60% rise in Covid cases in England in past week, @NEU
HomeServe comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprenticeship funding
Sector News
@HomeServeUK comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprentic
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed Atos, a global leader in

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4920)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page