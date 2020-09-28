 
First-ever National House-Building Council apprenticeship scheme to boost skills shortage

Details
NHBC

@NHBC Launches Its First #Apprenticeships 

National House-Building Council (NHBC), the leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes in the UK, has become an Education and Skills Funding Agency-approved provider of apprenticeships, and has launched its first ever apprenticeship scheme aimed at developing the next generation of house building talent. 

The company has welcomed the first cohort to its Construction Site Supervisor (CSS) apprenticeship which has been designed with industry-leading employers to reflect their specific needs. The CSS apprenticeship aims to support the sector as it faces an ongoing skills shortage compounded by the ongoing pandemic. 

NHBC apprenticeships will be delivered by the company’s Training team whose qualified tutors have decades of construction and coaching experience between them. 

Darryl Stewart, NHBC’s Head of Training and Analysis, said:

“This is an exciting new chapter for NHBC and we look forward to training builders of the future who will commit to high standards throughout their careers. Our apprenticeships provide a first rung on the ladder, along with a solid understanding of the issues and opportunities facing the industry.  

“We chose Construction Site Supervisor as our initial apprenticeship to underscore the vital role that site supervisors and managers play in the delivery of high-quality new homes. Our years of experience and data demonstrate that a great site manager makes a very positive impact on quality standards.  

“We wish our very first apprentices the very best of luck and look forward to seeing their progress over the coming months. I hope to see their names up in lights at our Pride in the Job awards one day!” 

From today (28 Sept), NHBC is accepting expressions of interest from its next Construction Site Supervisor apprentices who wish to join 2021 cohorts. Later next year, the company will launch a second apprenticeship in bricklaying. 

