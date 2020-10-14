 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£5000 incentive to attract new Biology teachers as 50% more future secondary teachers accept training places in Wales

Details
Hits: 159
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Welsh Government will today (14 Oct) announce that increased incentives will be offered to attract more Biology teachers from next year. In the last five years, Biology has fallen into the bottom five subjects for the number of applications per teacher post.

  • Incentives to train to teach Biology increased to address fall in teacher numbers
  • 200 more trainee teachers accept places on PGCE courses this year, an increase of over 50%
  • Teacher pay rises confirmed today, including rise of 8.48% to the minimum main pay range

Trainee Biology PGCE teachers will be able to access additional support of up to £20,000, for graduates with a first class or a Master’s degree. Other subjects which attract the highest incentives include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Welsh.

The Iaith Athrawon Yfory incentive scheme, for Welsh-medium teachers, will also continue, offering incentives of up to £5,000, meaning trainee teachers can receive up to £25,000 in total.

Initial indications of recruitment to full time Initial Teacher Education (ITE) programmes show that over 200 more students have accepted offers to study to become secondary teachers this year. There were 690 acceptances of places in August 2020, compared to 449 in August 2019.

The Welsh Government will also confirm pay increases for teachers today, backdated to 1 September, with rises of at least 2.75% for all teachers. The Welsh Government will provide over £5.5 million to local authorities to support the cost of the pay award this year.

Speaking ahead of a policy briefing on teacher recruitment and retention today, the Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, said: 

“Priority subject incentive schemes help attract high quality professionals to the teaching workforce. I’m pleased to be able to continue the incentives and raise the maximum support to attract new Biology teachers, to respond to the increased demand.

“I’m also pleased that indications are that recruitment to our full time training programmes has increased by 200 this year, strengthening our teacher workforce in Wales further.

“I would also like to confirm today the uplift of pay to reward our highly skilled and hardworking teachers in Wales. We have continued to diverge from the proposals in England by awarding teachers in Wales higher starting pay and introducing some key changes, such as experience-based pay progression and national statutory pay scales. This will help promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers.”

Priority Subject Incentive Scheme for student teachers entering ITE in AY2021/22

   

Previous Degree Classification & Amount (£) Eligible for
 

Attracts Incentive?

1st / Masters / PhD

2.1 / Primary-Supplementary*

2.2

Primary

        

Primary Under Grad

N

0

0

n/a

Primary PGCE

Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers
Sector News
In partnership with the Jobcentre Plus, the Youth Hub will improve the
Universities are expecting record levels of demand for student hardship funds this academic year
Sector News
@Blackbullion launches next step in student funding with new digital a
MPs set to debate role of colleges in a skills-led recovery in Parliament during Colleges Week
Sector News
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH), Chief Executive of AoC speaks ahead of the

Y

3000

3000

n/a
         

Secondary

        

Art

Y

3000

0

0

Biology

Y

20000

10000

6000

Business Studies

Y

3000

0

0

Chemistry1

Y

20000

10000

6000

Design and Technology

Y

3000

0

0

Drama

Y

3000

0

0

English

Y

3000

0

0

Geography

Y

3000

0

0

History

Y

3000

0

0

Information Technology

Y

20000

10000

6000

Mathematics

Y

20000

10000

6000

Modern Languages

Y

15000

6000

0

Music

Y

3000

0

0

Other (Outdoor)

Y

3000

0

0

Physical Education

Y

3000

0

0

Physics1

Y

20000

10000

6000

Religious Education

Y

3000

0

0

Welsh

Y

20000

10000

6000

The Iaith Athrawon Yfory Incentive Scheme is an incentive paid to eligible persons who complete an accredited secondary postgraduate ITE programme in Wales that enables them to teach through the medium of Welsh or teach Welsh as a subject.

A total of £5000 for eligible student teachers paid in two instalments:

  1. £2,500 for eligible persons on completion of an eligible secondary postgraduate ITE programme in Wales leading to QTS;
  2. £2,500 for eligible persons on successful completion of induction at a maintained Welsh-medium or bilingual secondary school or teaching Welsh in any maintained secondary setting in Wales

September 2020 teacher pay award

i. a 8.48% uplift has been applied to the minimum of the Teacher Main Pay Range.

ii. a 3.75% uplift has been applied to the statutory maxima of the main pay range.

iii. 2.75% uplift has been applied to the statutory minima and maxima of the upper pay range.

iv. a 2.75% uplift has been applied to the statutory minima and maxima of the leading practitioner pay range, the unqualified teachers’ pay range, the leadership pay ranges (including headteacher groups) and all allowances across all pay ranges.

v. Statutory national pay scales have been reintroduced for all pay points on the Teacher Main Pay Range, Teacher Upper Pay Range, Unqualified Teachers’ Pay Range and Leadership Pay Ranges.

vi. In accordance with their own pay policy, schools should ensure a 2.75% uplift across interim pay points of the leading practitioner pay range and teacher allowances to match the uplift to the national framework in making individual pay progression decisions.

All pay uplifts will be from 1 September 2020.

 

Cymhellion i ddenu athrawon Bioleg newydd wrth i 50% yn fwy o athrawon uwchradd y dyfodol dderbyn lleoedd hyfforddi

Heddiw, bydd Llywodraeth Cymru yn cyhoeddi y bydd mwy o gymhellion yn cael eu cynnig i ddenu mwy o athrawon Bioleg o'r flwyddyn nesaf ymlaen. Yn ystod y pum mlynedd ddiwethaf, mae Bioleg wedi disgyn i'r pum pwnc isaf o ran nifer y ceisiadau fesul swydd athro.

Bydd athrawon TAR Bioleg dan hyfforddiant yn gallu cael cymorth ychwanegol o hyd at £20,000 i raddedigion â gradd dosbarth cyntaf neu radd Meistr. Ymysg y pynciau eraill sy'n denu'r cymhellion uchaf mae Mathemateg, Ffiseg, Cemeg a Chymraeg.

Bydd cynllun cymhelliant Iaith Athrawon Yfory, ar gyfer athrawon cyfrwng Cymraeg, hefyd yn parhau, gan gynnig cymhellion o hyd at £5,000, sy'n golygu y gall athrawon dan hyfforddiant dderbyn cyfanswm o hyd at £25,000.

Mae arwyddion cychwynnol recriwtio i raglenni Addysg Gychwynnol Athrawon llawn amser yn dangos bod dros 200 yn fwy o fyfyrwyr wedi derbyn cynigion i astudio i fod yn athrawon uwchradd eleni. Cafodd 690 o leoedd eu derbyn ym mis Awst 2020, o'i gymharu â 449 ym mis Awst 2019.

Bydd Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd yn cadarnhau codiadau cyflog i athrawon heddiw, wedi'u ôl-ddyddio i 1 Medi, gyda chynnydd o 2.75% o leiaf ar gyfer pob athro. Bydd Llywodraeth Cymru yn darparu dros £5.5 miliwn i awdurdodau lleol i gefnogi cost y dyfarniad cyflog eleni.

Wrth siarad cyn sesiwn friffio polisi heddiw ar recriwtio a chadw athrawon, dywedodd y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams: 

"Mae cynlluniau cymell pynciau â blaenoriaeth yn helpu i ddenu gweithwyr proffesiynol o ansawdd uchel i'r gweithlu addysgu. Rwy'n falch o allu parhau â'r cymhellion a chynyddu uchafswm y cymorth i ddenu athrawon Bioleg newydd, er mwyn ymateb i'r galw cynyddol.

 "Rwyf hefyd yn falch bod 200 yn fwy wedi cael eu recriwtio i’n rhaglenni hyfforddi llawn amser eleni, gan gryfhau ein gweithlu athrawon yng Nghymru ymhellach.

 "Hoffwn hefyd gadarnhau heddiw y codiad cyflog i wobrwyo ein hathrawon medrus a gweithgar yma yng Nghymru. Rydym wedi parhau i ymwahanu oddi wrth y cynigion yn Lloegr drwy ddyfarnu cyflog cychwynnol uwch i athrawon a chyflwyno rhai newidiadau allweddol, megis dilyniant cyflog ar sail profiad a graddfeydd cyflog statudol cenedlaethol. Bydd hyn yn helpu i hyrwyddo addysgu fel proffesiwn o ddewis i raddedigion a’r rhai sy’n newid gyrfa."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers
Sector News
In partnership with the Jobcentre Plus, the Youth Hub will improve the
Invest your Levy funds in workforce development to boost economic recovery from Covid-19
Sector News
Businesses are being urged to consider using their apprenticeship levy
Government funded Care Leaver Covenant asks for care leavers to be shown more empathy
Sector News
Care leavers must be shown more empathy, is the message from the gover
Call for graduates to help build a road network for the future
Sector News
@HighwaysEngland is offering a range of three-year graduate programmes
Imperial College confirms scholarship support for international PhD students
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - International PhD students will be offered incre
Universities are expecting record levels of demand for student hardship funds this academic year
Sector News
@Blackbullion launches next step in student funding with new digital a
MPs set to debate role of colleges in a skills-led recovery in Parliament during Colleges Week
Sector News
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH), Chief Executive of AoC speaks ahead of the
Cambridge Regional College is Catering College of the Year in the Public Sector Catering Awards 2020
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is announced as Catering Col
Barton Peveril’s Online Open Events
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College welcomed over 2,500 Year 11 pupils a
Edge Hill Medical student is challenging the status quo
Sector News
“You don’t need to be from a privileged background to become a doc
The Institute of the Motor Industry extends diversity of experience on its board with two new Non-Exec appointments
Sector News
#ALD20 - Dr Esther Hills and Rachel Leech bring engineering and member
Taking agri-tech skills to Africa: £2 million funding
Sector News
Universities and researchers can apply for a share of £2 million to w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Waltham Forest College
Waltham Forest College has published a new article: Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers 7 hours 5 minutes ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Cambridge Regional College is Catering College of the Year in the Public Sector Catering Awards 2020 7 hours 41 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5008)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page