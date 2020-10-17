 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial Athletes: a new sports hub for clubs at Imperial College

Details
Hits: 48
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Move Imperial and Imperial College Union (ICU) have launched Imperial Athletes, a new collaborative hub for the College's almost 100 sports clubs.

Imperial Athletes is designed to serve as a centralised hub that provides administrative and developmental support for clubs, improved communications and a mandate to build a stronger community around sports.

In development since 2017, the hub aims to simplify and centralise a variety of processes that previously were managed separately by Move and the ICU, including sports funding, memberships, marketing support, and governance.

“It was long recognised that the administrative structure around sports clubs at the College needed simplifying” said William Hollyer, Head of Move Imperial.

“Imperial Athletes aims to bring everything under a single body, and is a representative of the benefits for the student experience when there is a strong relationship between ourselves and the ICU.”

“In reducing the administrative burden, we hope that clubs can now focus on what matters: playing sport.”

The launch of Imperial Athletes marks a crucial milestone in the Strategy for Sport and Physical Activity 2018-21, a joint framework for sport between Move and the ICU.

A new look

Imperial Athletes has also undergone an extensive branding process, designed to provide an 'umbrella visual identity' for competitive sports at the College.

“The branding isn’t meant to replace or diminish individual club identities, but it's important that our clubs are easily identifiable when they’re competing against other institutions” said Ross Unwin, ICU Deputy President (Clubs and Societies).

The final brand is a culmination of an extensive consultation process with students and captains across the sports clubs.

“It was essential that the clubs themselves had a prominent role in developing this. We held multiple consultation meetings across the year and, ultimately, clubs were asked to vote on a number of visual identities for Imperial Athletes”

Imperial Leagues

Imperial is ranked 16th nationally in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) leagues, and hosts a wide variety of student-lead sports clubs.

However, Imperial Athletes launches at a time when club fixtures normally arranged within university sports leagues (such as BUCS and LUSL) are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to this, Imperial Athletes will be hosting the Imperial Leagues throughout the Autumn term – the College’s first intramural sports competition. Imperial Leagues is designed to allow for a more social but adapted return to sporting activity.

Through the provision of a singular membership cost, students will be able to try a variety of sports across the Imperial Leagues.

The intramural competition is set to culminate in December with the Imperial Finals, a celebration of sport at the College.

First degree students graduate from Middlesbrough College
Sector News
FUTURE leaders of the worldâ€™s hospitality and tourism industries are
UCU says all colleges must copy Preston Collegeâ€™s two week â€˜circuit breakerâ€™
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) today (Friday) said colleges
MPs call for starter payments to provide financial support during wait for first Universal Credit payment
Sector News
A new report by the Work and Pensions Committee published today (Monda

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet College holds a triple virtual celebration with Vanley Burke during Black History Month
Sector News
#BlackHistoryMonth - Students and staff from @BMetC joined a trio of v
First degree students graduate from Middlesbrough College
Sector News
FUTURE leaders of the world’s hospitality and tourism industries are
UCU says all colleges must copy Preston College’s two week ‘circuit breaker’
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) today (Friday) said colleges
MPs call for starter payments to provide financial support during wait for first Universal Credit payment
Sector News
A new report by the Work and Pensions Committee published today (Monda
‘Aldi’s face of beef’ brings Dawtry Farm to Rodbaston College
Sector News
In what will be the 100th year, Rodbaston College has been involved wi
Pudding staff first is priority of college-industry jobs partnership
Sector News
A SWEET partnership between @ColegCambria and a pioneering bakery busi
Quarter of Financial Services workforce want to work from home permanently post COVID-19
Sector News
COVID-19 has profoundly shifted how financial services workers want to
Welsh Government’s ‘Summer Sorted’ programme helping young people reach their potential
Sector News
The Welsh Government’s ‘Summer Sorted’ programme has this year h
International accounting firm Mazars backs CCCG’s #Laptops4Learners campaign
Sector News
Big-hearted staff at international accounting and advisory firm Mazars
stem4's App Library wins Tech for Good Initiative at Digital Leaders 100 Awards
Sector News
#DL100 - After reaching the top 3, teenage mental health charity @stem
Share the love during national colleges week
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) is calling on its local communities t
SERC College Celebrates Student Excellence
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has recognised 257 students fr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 19 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet College holds a triple virtual celebration with Vanley Burke during Black History Month 2 days ago
South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: ‘Aldi’s face of beef’ brings Dawtry Farm to Rodbaston College 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5025)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page