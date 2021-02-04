 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

T Level Leadership Mentoring Programme opens for applications

Details
Hits: 177
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
ETF Logo

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has announced a new Leadership Mentoring Programme, which sits within the leadership element of the T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer.

The programme will give middle managers the opportunity to develop in their role through a series of facilitated mentoring sessions. The sessions will increase participants’ leadership and management capability and offer specific coaching and mentoring techniques to enhance T Level delivery.

Supported by a specialist Leadership and Management Facilitator, the programme will encompass the following elements:

  • virtual meetings
  • an online course to be completed in the mentees’ own time
  • reflection and additional reading/research time.

The ETF will be accepting up to 25 mentee applications until 5 March 2021 from staff in middle management positions who are, or will be, delivering T Levels. The programme will then broaden in the Autumn, with applicants being supported by sector mentors.

The new programme has been designed to ensure it reflects and complements similar activity delivered through the ETF’s grant funded mentor offer and the TLPD industry mentoring element of Industry Insights. The T Level Leadership Mentoring Programme stands apart in its focus on supporting the mentee with their delivery of T Levels. The ETF has created a mentoring graphic to detail the distinction between the different mentoring support available for practitioners in the Further Education sector.

Dr Catherine Manning, the ETF’s National Head of Practitioner Research and Development, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new programme to support those involved in the roll out of T Levels.

“All mentees involved in the programme will receive mentoring training, based on the latest research, providing them with bespoke support to ensure they are equipped and confident in delivering T Levels. I urge all staff with middle management responsibilities to take advantage of this opportunity and apply now to be one of 25 mentees involved.”

Applications to the Mentoring programme can be made through the T Level Professional Development Platform up until Friday 5 March. Individual mentoring sessions will begin throughout March.

The ETF, the expert body for professional development and standards in Further Education and Training in England, has been supporting the delivery of T Levels since 2019. In February 2020, the ETF was awarded a four-year contract by the Department for Education to continue to support providers, leaders and practitioners to deliver the new courses. 

The Sheffield College joins national scheme to protect academic standards
Sector News
@sheffcol is backing a new national scheme to protect the integrity of
Staffordshire Sixth Form jubilant as first ever student secures Oxford University place
Sector News
@thehartschool in Rugeley is celebrating their first Sixth Form studen
Freshers Festival Group are revolutionising university open days for the digital age. Introducing: Futures Fest 2021 - A Virtual Student Event.
Sector News
@FreshersFest are revolutionising university open days for the digital

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College joins national scheme to protect academic standards
Sector News
@sheffcol is backing a new national scheme to protect the integrity of
Staffordshire Sixth Form jubilant as first ever student secures Oxford University place
Sector News
@thehartschool in Rugeley is celebrating their first Sixth Form studen
Freshers Festival Group are revolutionising university open days for the digital age. Introducing: Futures Fest 2021 - A Virtual Student Event.
Sector News
@FreshersFest are revolutionising university open days for the digital
Cognassist launches The Neurodiversity Masterclass, endorsed by the NCFE as continuing personal development, and it’s free!
Sector News
Cognassist (@CognAssist) is incredibly proud to offer The Neurodiversi
Line managers are the unsung heroes of white-collar work
Sector News
First research findings published by the Work After Lockdown projectHo
Generation UK launches digital employment opportunities in Birmingham, Manchester, London & Leeds to combat youth unemployment
Sector News
Youth employment non-profit organisation, Generation UK (@YouEmployedU
Pearson partners with Penguin to support UK schools in diversifying their English Literature curriculum
Sector News
The world’s learning company, @Pearson, is partnering with publisher
Sir Kevan will lead work to ensure children and young people can recover learning lost due to the pandemic.
Sector News
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson
Capital City College Group Respond to the Government’s Consultation on the Future of BTECs
Sector News
The Government, through its recent further education white paper has p
Dyson School of Engineering brings sketching masterclass into students’ homes
Sector News
Innovation Design Engineering MA/MSc students, and guests from across
Military trainees tackle cyber safety
Sector News
A THOUSAND learners at colleges across England Wales will learn about
The Henley College and Ealing Trailfinders announce scholarships for Girls’ Elite Rugby Programme
Sector News
In their continued commitment to supporting Girls’ Rugby, Ealing Tra

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5311)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page