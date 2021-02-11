 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting Apprentice Key Workers through the Pandemic

Details
Hits: 192
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Supporting Apprentice Key Workers through the Pandemic

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) applauds assessors and apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week as they continue to face the challenges of being key workers through the pandemic.

Julie Thorogood has been employed by Cambridge Regional College in a variety of roles for over twenty years, most recently as Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) for Health and Social Care. In addition, Julie works in her main role as a Registered Nurse/Training Manager in a care home.

Over the years, Julie has been actively involved with apprenticeships and during the Covid-19 pandemic, she has been IQA for two care staff on apprenticeship diploma courses with CRC.

Julie said, “The challenges that our care home has faced during the pandemic are vast. It was important to me that the apprentices were fully supported during the pandemic and the decision to be the IQA for the programme enabled me to monitor this through the additional pressures we were all facing at work. I have an excellent relationship with my colleague who is Assessor for the programme, and also a registered nurse. Her support and knowledge of specialist practice has been invaluable.”

The personal challenges faced by the apprentices has differed throughout the pandemic. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, one is progressing onto a scheme with Addenbrookes Hospital that enables her to work as a Care Assistant while training to be a Registered General Nurse. This is a fantastic achievement from a starting point of working in the care home laundry as a Saturday girl at the age of 16. The other apprentice will remain on the programme as the challenges she has faced have meant that she has required extra support and guidance from the Assessor.

Julie added, “In practice, my role means that I am involved in the support of staff and their anxieties on a daily basis. It has been a difficult and demanding time and one of the biggest challenges I have faced is in trying to give the apprentices 20% off-the-job hours when I had shifts that needed covering in the care home.

On a positive I have been able to observe practical knowledge, skills and behaviours develop over this period, as the added pressures of working through a pandemic have resulted in new competencies and skills evolving in the workplace. This experience will mean the apprentices will leave us with an enhanced skill set, something that the care home has benefited from greatly”.

Tomorrowâ€™s Education Awards Virtual Company Shares to Graduates of its Founding Club Class
Sector News
EdTech Company announces launch of Founding Club for the first 50 stud
The Confederation of Education Consultants
Sector News
The Confederation of Education Consultants has been developed to highl
Apprentices at Burton and South Derbyshire College look to â€˜Build the Futureâ€™ for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) a

Find out more about apprenticeships at CRC.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tomorrow’s Education Awards Virtual Company Shares to Graduates of its Founding Club Class
Sector News
EdTech Company announces launch of Founding Club for the first 50 stud
The Confederation of Education Consultants
Sector News
The Confederation of Education Consultants has been developed to highl
Apprentices at Burton and South Derbyshire College look to ‘Build the Future’ for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) a
Cost Savings Proves the Business Degree Clincher for Caitlyn
Sector News
Gaining a university degree right on your doorstep makes sense to busi
Fitch Learning Report Spotlights Top Issues Driving Financial Services Skills Gap in Next Ten Years
Sector News
London/New York/Singapore - 11 February 2021: Fitch Learning (@FitchLe
Coventry City sign-up groundsteam apprentices
Sector News
Coventry City Football Club (@Coventry_City) has signed-up two new app
Encouraging Artistic Talent: Why Creative Arts Matter and Need to be Taught
Sector News
The government regularly explains just how important arts and creative
Increasing Apprenticeship opportunities for autistic young people
Sector News
The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (@GM_LPN), in partner
Creative Industry expert, Karen Hedger gives her experiences of the end-point assessment journey
Sector News
‘And to make an end is to make a beginning,The end is where we start
Mertoun shares vital practical lessons to Horticulturists
Sector News
Many students learn more ‘doing’ activities and our Horticulturist
Building my future – the case for apprenticeships at Dixons Carphone
Sector News
Apprenticeships provide retail with its next generation of leaders whi
College apprentices help booming steelworks double turnover in Covid
Sector News
A RAPIDLY growing steelworks has forged ahead with major new contracts

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 minutes ago

adi Apprenticeship

adi Apprenticeship

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 7 minutes ago

RT @smart_res: What's in store for apprenticeships in 2021? #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2021 #BuildTheFuture @FENews https://t.co/3L3…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Tomorrow’s Education Awards Virtual Company Shares to Graduates of its Founding Club Class 1 hour 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5358)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page