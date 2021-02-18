 
Audencia alumni best-selling author and journalist Gilles Vanderpooten honoured as 2021 AACSB Influential Leader

 Audencia (@audencia) announces that alumni French journalist and author Gilles Vanderpooten (@hopnews1) is one of 25 business school graduates honoured by AACSB International (@AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—as the 2021 Class of Influential Leaders. The annual initiative recognises notable alumni from AACSB-accredited business schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

Now in its sixth year, AACSB’s Influential Leaders honourees include nearly 250 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honourees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of more than 870 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. The unique stories of each honouree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available here. “We are inspired by the efforts of business school graduates like Gilles Vanderpooten,” said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. “Audencia is developing leaders prepared to change the world and AACSB is honoured to recognise Gilles Vanderpooten for his positive impact on society.”

Corporate social responsibility is rooted in all of Audencia's teachings. Gilles Vanderpooten, author of best-selling books such as “Engagez-vous” (Get involved!) and “Imaginer le monde de demain” (Imagine tomorrow’s world), comments: “Audencia's values ​​and approach to sustainable development have nourished me at every stage of my career. They encouraged me to create a student association, to undertake a tour of France, and to develop my own entrepreneurial spirit.”  As a student of Audencia, Gilles Vanderpooten was able to meet innovators and leaders of companies, start-ups, associations and the public sector who instilled in him the message that “solutions are everywhere!”. Through his thought-leading contributions in the literature and media spheres, Gilles continues to lead change by following the path initiated at Audencia – giving meaning to management.

“It is an honour to be included in the AACSB’s Influential Leaders 2021 list and to represent Audencia, a school that I appreciate so much, and with which I so enjoy cooperating on major social issues,” explains Gilles Vanderpooten. “Audencia has made corporate social responsibility, ethical leadership and sustainable development pillars of its training. These are strong areas of differentiation for the school, which have nourished me throughout my career and are a source of inspiration for students. Each of us - and especially business school graduates - can and must act within our sphere of influence to work towards a sustainable economy.”

