 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year

Details
Hits: 183
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year

Demand Is High For Graduates in the Creative Industries - Birmingham is Ready With Two New HE Colleges

BIMM Chooses Birmingham For Education Expansion

 The BIMM group is opening two new colleges in Birmingham this year to meet the spectacular demand for industry-ready graduates in the creative sector. Screen and Film School Birmingham and Performers College Birmingham will offer BA (Hons) level courses from its new campus in Digbeth this September. 

The Department for Culture Media and Sports estimates that the creative industries were the fastest growing sector of the past decade. By 2019, they contributed £115.9bn gross value added to the UK economy, second only to the digital industry and more than the Aerospace, Automotive and Life Sciences sectors combined. And, while the arts have been impacted like many other sectors during the pandemic, there is no doubt that this sector will emerge from lockdown more robust. 

BIMM Group – Europe’s largest contemporary arts education provider - understands the significant demand for highly skilled and motivated graduates in these sectors. Its unique approach is designed to open doors to the creative industries, lifting the lid on what it takes to build a successful career and equipping students with the skills they need to be industry-ready as soon they leave Higher Education. BIMM graduates have been helping to shape the creative industries for over 35 years.

Why Birmingham? Well, the city is one of the country's most exciting, emerging hotspots for the creative industries. The film and TV industry is already forging links with Hollywood and Netflix alongside homegrown companies such as ITV and the BBC

A planned film studio expansion - led by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight - will be located a short distance from BIMM's two new colleges. They will sit alongside the established BIMM Birmingham, which opened in September 2017 and is already an enormous success. 

Rated as a top 10 UK Film School, Screen and Film School has spent the last 15 years turning passionate filmmakers into industry professionals. Screen and Film School's bespoke combination of practical courses, high-tech facilities, industry placements, Masterclasses, live project briefs and site visits provide students with an understanding of how to operate and flourish in the Film industry.

Performers College Birmingham is the 2nd location for Performers College which is based in Essex. The performing arts college has over 30 years' experience training 'triple threat' students who are talented actors, dancers and musical theatre professionals providing the West End, film and TV industry with many of the UK's most versatile performers.

Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity Universityâ€™s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r
Enhancing school safety with smart technology
Sector News
With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of

Each of the colleges will have its specialist sector training and a unique identity, but students will be encouraged to work collaboratively across all three sectors – Film, Music, Performance. All three BIMM colleges are building outreach initiatives with local schools and FE colleges and have formed relationships with industry organisations such as Birmingham Royal Ballet, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham Film Festival, Optomen, North One, ACE Dance and Music, and Nicholson Studios. 

CEO and Head of Institution for the BIMM Group, Adam Carswell said:

“I am exceptionally proud of the success we have seen in our music colleges in our UK and European cities. With nearly four decades of experience, we’re recognised as being at the forefront of UK music education and we are excited to bring our unique approach to both the performing arts and filmmaking sectors.

Finding a path to building a successful career in the creative industries can feel daunting to many young people, which is why we work in partnership with the industries we serve to ensure our students have everything they need to hit the ground running when they graduate. 

While the recent pandemic has brought many challenges, it has also demonstrated the agility and resilience of the creative industries. With the ever growing opportunities in the sector, there’s never been a better time to be a student or practitioner in today’s diverse, creative and world-leading industry.

Executive Principal Performers College Vaseema Hamilton said: 

"Young people can often perceive the performing arts as a mysterious and hard to access profession. At Performers College we are here to demystify the process and provide a clear map of the industry to our training professionals, mentoring them every step of the way with their personal development. We are committed to inspiring young students from all backgrounds and diverse communities, and our inclusive ethos and sense of community is reflected throughout our welcoming and supportive college environment. Alongside our intensive practical and technical skills training, we ensure our vocational curriculum includes a wide variety of specialist masterclasses and employability studies. Our graduates are then very well prepared to meet the demands of the industry and enjoy an exciting and fulfilling career.”

Executive Principal of Screen & Film School, Dara Kilkenny said: 

"BIMM students are bestowed with many advantages. As with all BIMM colleges, students are taught by industry professionals, and many well-known faces lead regular masterclasses offering specialist insight into the industry's wide-ranging opportunities. These 2 new colleges will be a hothouse of talent and opportunities, strengthening the supply of an industry-ready workforce."

Performers College Birmingham's Principal Adam Davenport, who grew up in Wolverhampton and trained as an actor, singer, vocal coach and director in London said: 

"I am really proud to be heading up Performers College Birmingham bringing first-class musical theatre training to the heart of the Midlands. Birmingham is the perfect second location as performing arts have long been a strong sector in the Midlands scene, hosting some of the country's biggest regional theatres and venues. With our strong industry links coupled with Performers College's outstanding reputation for producing multi-skilled graduates for over 30 years, I’m confident we will be a huge addition to the Midlands performing arts scene. For those who prefer the idea of training vocationally, but may be concerned about living costs in London, we hope this widens the opportunity for local performers, who may now be able to train professionally whilst living at home." 

Screen and Film School Birmingham's Principal Hannah Stevenson said: 

"I feel extremely privileged to be able to shape and influence the next generation of filmmakers in the region. Our courses are 70% practical, and the industry focus means our students can hit the ground running as they begin their careers. Alongside BIMM and Performer's College - I'm hoping students find their creative families, the peers they shall inevitably grow with, create with, and possibly set up companies with in the city.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University’s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r
Enhancing school safety with smart technology
Sector News
With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of
North Wales college sets gold standard in national Cyber Teaching awards
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has been awarded the gold standard in cy
The world’s largest online professional development conference for English language educators returns for a third year
Sector News
Oxford University Press (OUP) is preparing to host 23,000 English lang
Tribepad partners with IPC Europe to support recruitment across Subway® stores in Europe
Sector News
Tribepad (@TribePad), the leading enterprise talent acquisition softwa
Burton and South Derbyshire College students stay connected across the miles!
Sector News
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) have b
University Success for International Student
Sector News
University Success for International Student @CRC_CollegeJingting Li
Impington Village College and its sixth form awarded for their commitment to international education
Sector News
Impington Village College (@ImpingtonVC) and its sixth form, Impington
CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: ERSA bursaries available for youth organisations
Sector News
@ersa_news - New funding enables bursaries for small, community based
Daydream Education launches free educational resources and home education tips
Sector News
Wales-based educational resources provider Daydream Education has made
LGBT+ History Month: Alan Turing and his enduring legacy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/19/lgbt-history-month-alan-turing

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5407)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page