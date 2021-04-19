 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Chester-le-Street café takes off during lockdown

Details
Hits: 162
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chester-le-Street café

A café that prides itself on serving fresh, homecooked meals is going from strength to strength despite opening just four weeks before the first lockdown last March.

Teri’s Bake Away Cafe, based in Newfield in Chester-Le-Street, is now busy on a daily basis providing takeaway breakfasts, lunches and tasty treats to the local community. The owner, Teri Clennell, has always dreamed of opening her own café but realised her love of cooking wasn’t enough to make her dream a reality.

As a busy mum of three, finding the time to study, work as well as parent proved tricky but Teri eventually found a flexible, part time course that not only suited her lifestyle but gave her the qualifications she needed to open her own business.

After completing a range of specialist cookery courses at Gateshead College including Level 1 and Level 2 in General Catering and, following this, Level 3 in Patisserie and Confectionery Teri was able to get a part time job as a chef in a local pub. However, months down the line Teri spotted an empty shop and that’s when her journey to becoming a café owner started. The café officially opened on 24 February 2020.

Teri Clennell, 36, from Chester-Le-Street, said:

“I have loved cooking ever since I was a little girl and would often think how amazing it would be to run my own café.

“Life, as always, gets in the way but once my kids were a bit older I decided to get the qualifications I needed to pursue my dream.

“The courses I took at Gateshead College were really interesting and engaging. I loved every minute of studying. The college offered evening classes which were perfect for me so I attended those three nights a week.

“My teachers knew I was a very busy mam of three and were super supportive. They were always willing to help and explain elements of the course no matter how many questions I had.

“Their support has enabled me to open a café, despite the challenging time, and finally realise my dream. If I can still run my café despite lockdown and home-schooling, I know I can do anything if I put my mind to it.

“The support from my local community has been amazing too - thank you to everyone who has bought one of my homecooked meals or treats!”

4 Ways to Make the Most of Online School
Sector News
While online school can allow you greater flexibility and a wider vari
Why Digital Marketing is Essential to Your Business Growth
Sector News
When you are looking for new ways of marketing your business, you will
UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc

With the café only open four weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown was put into place, Teri quickly switched to a takeaway service only. Teri cooks a wide range of breakfast and lunch meals from scratch and customers are able to enter her café safely to collect their orders.

Alistair Gilchrist, Curriculum Lead for Catering at Gateshead College, said:

“It’s great to see that Teri has opened her own business to make use of her talent and the skills she’s learned with us in college. “Hospitality has been especially impacted by lockdown restrictions but that hasn’t dampened Teri’s drive to continue to run her business and pivot pretty much overnight to a takeaway service.

“Despite added pressures, Teri’s can-do attitude continues to pay off, with Teri’s Bake Away Café establishing a good reputation in the area for delicious, home cooked food. We wish her every success.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

4 Ways to Make the Most of Online School
Sector News
While online school can allow you greater flexibility and a wider vari
Why Digital Marketing is Essential to Your Business Growth
Sector News
When you are looking for new ways of marketing your business, you will
UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc
How Tech Has Helped Bring Us Together Despite Being Further Apart
Sector News
The past year has seen us become more isolated than ever before. With
UK universities stand with Everyone’s Invited
Sector News
Several universities across the UK are supporting the Everyone’s Inv
College app helping address adult literacy
Sector News
A new smartphone app which supports adult literacy learners has been l
Former Barking & Dagenham College student is decorating her way to successful career
Sector News
A former Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has
Douglas Appoints New Head of Digital to Focus on Transformation Strategy
Sector News
Tilbury Douglas, a major construction company in the education sector,
Eight ways to reduce stress in the workplace article
Sector News
It’s been quite the year for everyone, and while things are beginnin
Three new appointments to Board of Governors at Fife College
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has announced the appointment of three new

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5593)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page