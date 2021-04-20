UK labour market: New record low for under 25s in work

The latest UK Labour market statistics from the Office of National Statistics (@ONS) show that payrolled employment for under 25s has fallen to 3.43 million, a new record low.

Eleanor Harrison OBE, Chief Executive at youth charity Impetus is calling for urgent support for young people:

“With a new record low for the number of under 25s currently in work, it’s clear that young people need long-term support.

“With lockdown easing and the vaccine rollout success fostering a sense of optimism, we need to do everything possible to support young people into meaningful work, starting with the extension of the Government’s flagship youth employment scheme, Kickstart.

"Many employers have had no choice but to delay their Kickstart placements given the continuing disruption of lockdowns. Extending Kickstart beyond December will give existing and potential Kickstart employers the time they need to implement their plans and offer thousands more young people the opportunity of employment.”

“With yet more evidence that this pandemic has hit young people hardest in the jobs market, now is the time to give them the much-needed support they need to thrive. This investment will benefit us all.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“Protecting jobs and the economy has been my main focus since this pandemic began - through the furlough scheme alone we have protected 11.2 million jobs.

“As we progress on our roadmap to recovery I will continue to put people at the heart of the Government's response through our Plan for Jobs - supporting and creating jobs across the country.”

Tony Wilson, Director of the Institute for Employment Studies said:

"Today’s figures confirm our view last month that the labour market has stopped weakening and that unemployment may have reached its peak for now. But while the headlines will focus on the slight dip in the unemployment rate, the bigger story is the continued crisis for young people.

"Youth long-term unemployment has hit a five-year high this morning, while youth employment is still falling even as it starts to rise for every other age group. This reflects the cumulative impact of three lockdowns, dragging down hiring and shutting down youth jobs. But if we don’t act quickly, in particular by focusing our support on the long-term unemployed, then we are risking another lost generation."

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“The third lockdown has had less impact on jobs than previous lockdowns, as businesses and people have adapted. As a result, the labour market is broadly stable and vacancies are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, though with significant differences by sector.

"The bigger picture is that unemployment could have been 2.5 million higher without the furlough scheme, given how much the economy shrank. But there are still more than 640,000 fewer people in work, and the pandemic has worsened existing inequalities with young people particularly hard hit.

"The labour market has taken up to seven years to recover after previous recessions and youth long-term unemployment is already 50% higher than last year. We need a multi-year focus on jobs and skills recovery, including a Youth Guarantee for the 500,000 young people set to leave full-time education this summer.”

Dave Innes, Head of Economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“Today’s figures show the furlough scheme has done its job through the third lockdown to prevent a spike in the unemployment rate. We will need to see job opportunities picking up strongly in the coming months if we are to avoid many jobs being lost as the furlough scheme winds down.

“As restrictions ease, we’re all hoping the economy bounces back strongly, but it would be naive to assume that this will automatically be felt equally by everyone. We already know people on zero-hours or temporary contracts were four times more likely to lose their job in the first lockdown.

“As we look towards the economic recovery, the government must put creating high quality jobs at the heart of its response. It’s unacceptable that growing insecurity following the last recession contributed to rising in-work poverty, with one in eight workers struggling to make ends meet. The Government must tackle this injustice by bringing forward its promised employment bill as a first step to protecting workers and shaping a recovery that equips us all with the skills and conditions we need to thrive.”

