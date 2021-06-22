 
Transforming gaming gods into business trailblazers

esports room

An exciting new Esports course at @Lborocollege is set to power up careers in the booming gaming industry.

The new programme will help students gain BTEC qualifications in a range of gaming industry-related disciplines ranging from business and entrepreneurship to media and event management.

Learners on the Esports programme will also get the chance to represent the College’s Esports team in competitions and tournaments.

The College is creating a special dedicated Esports classroom complete with high spec gaming PCs, 24-inch games performance monitors, gaming chairs and touch screen TV.

Danny Lee, Sports Curriculum Manager at Loughborough College, said: “We are extremely excited to launch this brand new programme. Loughborough has been synonymous with elite sport for years - now we want it to be famous for elite Esport as well.

“Learners will get to explore this new sector in-depth, whether they want to progress to university or get started straight into a career.

“It builds on transferable skills in business and enterprise, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, health and wellbeing, coaching and events management so our aim is to transform casual gamers into industry experts.”

Esports boasts a global audience of nearly 500 million and is already big, growing industry. And as the industry has grown, so too have the career options available.

Completing a BTEC Level 3 qualification in Esports can lead to progression for degree qualifications, higher level apprenticeships or employment.

