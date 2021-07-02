 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National award for learner who moved from Africa to start a new life in Wales

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jessica Apps, Traineeship Learner of the Year (Engagement).

A teenager who has her sights on a teaching career after moving half way around the world to begin a new life in South Wales has won a prestigious national award.

Jessica Apps, 19, from Forge Side, Blaenavon, was named Traineeship Learner of the Year (Engagement) at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021 virtual ceremony on June 17.

Despite arriving in Wales from Botswana with GCSE grade equivalents, Jessica was unable to join a college which led to her losing confidence and feeling lonely until she joined Sgiliau Cyf who described her as a “superb role model”.

A Traineeship Creative Engagement Programme, which allowed Jessica to develop her passion for photography and creative writing, restored her confidence. She also achieved a Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and made a lot of new friends.

She is now studying ‘A’ levels in Sociology, Photography and Literature at Coleg Gwent and hopes to go to university to study sociology and become a teacher.

Responding to her award, Jessica said: “This award means so much to me. I was so nervous before moving to Wales and wondered if I was doing the right thing. The award shows me that I am doing something right.

“Sgiliau Cyf and my family have provided me with the support and motivation to be the best that I can be. Doing a Traineeship was definitely worthwhile as it changed my whole life here in Wales and I am now looking forward to starting university in September.”

Celebrating outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships, the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021 saw 35 finalists compete in 12 categories.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcased businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

Jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), the awards had Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, as the headline sponsor.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. Welsh Government Apprenticeship Programmes have benefitted 50,360 people across South East Wales since May 2016.

Jessica, who moved to Wales with her mum and younger sister, wants to continue volunteering with Sgiliau Cyf to help other young people who feel disengaged from employment and learning as she once did.

Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme celebrates national award
Sector News
The success of a pioneering Apprenticeship Programme that is breathing
Natalie named Walesâ€™ Higher Apprentice of the Year after career change
Sector News
Natalie Morganâ€™s life-changing decision to return to Wales to pursue
Organizations Must Reinvent Their Employee Value Proposition to Deliver a More Human Deal
Sector News
Providing Employees with a More Holistic Experience Increases Employee

"I can’t thank Sgiliau enough for helping me grow into who I am today,” she said. “I have always wanted to help people and I really enjoy volunteering with the company, which has encouraged me to want to be a teacher.”

Congratulating Jessica, Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “Our award winners have excelled via the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during unprecedented and extremely challenging times.

“This Welsh Government has ambitious recovery plans to ensure there is no lost generation as we rebuild a new version of Wales that becomes an engine for sustainable, inclusive growth. I believe apprenticeships will be vital as we emerge from the pandemic.

“That’s why the new Welsh Government has committed to creating a further 125,000 Apprenticeship places over the next five years. We are a small country but we have big ambitions, and our aim is to create a culture in Wales where recruiting an apprentice becomes the norm for employers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme celebrates national award
Sector News
The success of a pioneering Apprenticeship Programme that is breathing
Natalie named Wales’ Higher Apprentice of the Year after career change
Sector News
Natalie Morgan’s life-changing decision to return to Wales to pursue
Organizations Must Reinvent Their Employee Value Proposition to Deliver a More Human Deal
Sector News
Providing Employees with a More Holistic Experience Increases Employee
Apprenticeship Programme secures national award for growing law firm
Sector News
Newport-based law firm Convey Law is an Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 20
Numbers add up for accountancy tutor Karen as she wins national award
Sector News
Karen Richards, who inspires and supports her accountancy learners to
Thibaud’s inspirational learning journey recognised with national award
Sector News
A young French man’s inspirational learning journey since arriving i
William named Wales’ Apprentice of the Year after saving employer £20,000
Sector News
Saving his employer £20,000 a year by automating a product assembly s
Sporting legend, Kriss Akabusi MBE helps LSEC students celebrate their achievements
Sector News
Students at @LSEColleges have had their achievements celebrated virtua
Imperial alumni recognised by British Science Association
Sector News
Two Imperial alumni, Dr Yolanda Ohene and Dr Rox Middleton, were recen
Young people experiencing mental health complications following parents’ injuries supported with new book
Sector News
Young people who might be experiencing mental health complications as
International Graduation - Class '21
Sector News
Second year International students recently celebrated their A2 Gradua
New national funding formula has shifted funding from more deprived schools to less deprived schools
Sector News
@NAOorguk - School funding formula takes from the poor and gives to ri

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: What does the future of assessment and qualifications look like?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5843)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page