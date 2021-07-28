 
College celebrates Education Awards and new Chair of Governors

Max Barklem

The Henley College (@henleycol) held its annual Education Awards on Wednesday 14th July, to celebrate and honour student effort and achievement. 

Taking place via Microsoft Teams, the awards were hosted by Tristan Arnison (Head of Faculty) and featured special guests including Satwant Deol (Principal/CEO), Mike Ashton (newly appointed Chair of Governors), Sarah Miller (Mayor of Henley) and Amanda Heath who is a trustee from the Henley Educational Trust, who sponsored the awards. 

Recognising academic achievement as well as effort and contribution to the College community, the Education Awards were awarded to 60 student winners, nominated by teachers and tutors, recognising their excellence across all subject areas including Performing Arts, Public Services, Law, Classics and Travel and Tourism.  

There were also six students receiving awards for Personal Achievement, and one student who won the Peter Howard Memorial Award for Engineering. 

Since their introduction last year, two students now receive the new Principal’s Award for their outstanding achievements, with this year’s awards going to Amin Royatvand Ghiasvand and Max Barklem. 

Amin, from Slough, studied A levels in Ancient History, Religious Studies and Maths, as well as the Extended Project for which he received an A*. Amin is also the Education Award winner for Ancient History and Religious Studies, with his teacher Alex Winch commending his “enquiring mind and desire to extend and develop his knowledge of the subject further”. Amin has been offered a place at the University of Cambridge to study Theology, Religions & Philosophy of Religion. He also holds offers from Kings College London, the University of Bristol and the University of Bangor. 

Max, from Henley-on-Thames, has recently completed our Foundation Learning programme as well as Level 2 Health and Social Care. He was given the Principal’s Award in recognition of his great academic bravery over the last year. Max is a passionate advocate for the College and has played an active role in the student body, helping at events and speaking with Governors. 

Principal and CEO, Satwant Deol, said: 

“Our students have yet again exceeded our expectations and have handled a year of exceptional challenges and disruption with great maturity and resilience. They have not only shown great adaptability to the changes in the way they received their education, but they have also shown how passionate and committed they are to succeeding. I would like to congratulate all our final year students on their achievements, and I wish them all the luck for the future. These awards also show the amazing skill and commitment of our staff who have worked tirelessly to help our students realise their potential. My congratulations and thanks go out to them for all of their outstanding work over the last year.” 

The College also celebrated the recent appointment of the new Chair of Governors, Mike Ashton. Mr Ashton, from Buckinghamshire, is currently the managing director of ABCG, a training and consulting company with clients in the UK, Europe, and Russia. ABCG specialise in MBA-level executive training with particular focus on business strategy, marketing, and customer experience.  

Mr Ashton’s commercial experience includes senior roles with Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Hilton International, where he was Senior Vice President, marketing and customer experience, and a member of the board for nearly 10 years.  

An experienced NED and business adviser, Mr Ashton's and recent appointments include 7 years as trustee of UK charity Revitalise, 5 years as chair of digital marketing agency LHM Media, and 2 years as strategic brand advisor to the Welsh Assembly Government.  

Speaking about the appointment, Mr Ashton said: 

“I’m delighted to join the board of governors at such an important time for the College, as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious strategy.  

The sense of unity and passionate commitment to delivering a rich and rewarding student experience is inspiring and can be seen in every aspect of College life.  

I’m looking forward to becoming part of an outstanding team and contributing to the continuing success and proud heritage of the College”.          

