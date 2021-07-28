 
West London College students shine at The Game Fair

Caption: Celebrity Chef James Martin with l-r: Freddie Pennington, Keelorna Charles, Nick Custodio, Jason Gyimah and Lecturer Bob Carruthers

Four students from West London College (@westlondoncol) enjoyed an experience to remember at The Game Fair (@TheGameFair), which took place last weekend 23-25 July 2021. The Game Fair showcases all things game from game meat, clothing and the game lifestyle.

Organised by The Chefs’ Forum the students helped out during game cookery demonstrations with leading chefs and, later, took centre stage by assisting in the preparation and serving of a VIP garden party for celebrity chef James Martin in the sustainable show garden created by landscaping students from the Warwickshire College Group.

Catherine Farinha, said: 

“It was great to launch The Great Game Guide and get a load of chefs together who are in the guide as well as invite some students from West London College. They helped the chefs with their demos, assisted with comparing the demos on the microphone whilst getting valuable work experience and, of course, working alongside James Martin. I’m really proud of them.”

Game cookery refers to the preparation needed to create delicious meals from animals hunted for food, such as, partridges, pheasants, partridges, quails, pigeons as well as rabbits and venison. Game meat is considered to be very healthy as it is low in cholesterol and additives and high in essential vitamins and nutrients. Many people believe game is much more sustainable than farmed meat, as a lot of work goes into developing and maintaining the natural environments that game animals live in.

Lecturer Robert Carruthers, who was on hand to mentor and guide the students, he said: 

“This is the first time we’ve been able to take the students out this year. The Chefs’ Forum have been sending chefs in for us but getting out and doing an event like this is really good for them. It helps them to choose a line they might want to go into after they leave college.

“Last year the restaurant wasn’t open, they couldn’t get out on any field trips, couldn’t visit any hotels. This is their first outing and they’re camping and they’re cooking. So, they’ve had a good time.”

The Chefs’ Forum Academy, now in its third year at West London College serves to bridge the gap between education and industry and offers fantastic opportunities like this to students as they prepare to become industry-ready.

Level three student Keelorna Charles concluded

“I have had so much fun these past few days and really enjoyed the opportunity to cook with and try game meat for the first time.  I learnt a great deal about the countryside and the great many wild species of game available.  The highlight for me had to be venison – It is such a delicious alternative to beef and so versatile – The chefs’ demonstrations were truly amazing and it was great to be able to share the experience with my course peers and lecturer.  I can’t wait to go back and do it all again next year!”

