Youth Unemployment Committee to hear evidence from the Office for National Statistics

Details
On Tuesday 14 September 2021 the House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee will be hearing evidence from Darren Morgan, Director of Economic Statistics Development at the Office for National Statistics.

 

This session, which will start at 10.15am, will be held remotely and streamed on Parliament TV.

 

Topics the committee is likely to cover include:

 

  • How the ONS defines, captures, analyses and interprets statistics on youth employment and unemployment, and how the process could be improved.
  • How today’s youth unemployment rate compares to that of recent decades.
  • How accurately data collection methods capture personal characteristics such as data on hard to reach ethnic minority groups like the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community.
  • Whether other sources of data, such as the claimant count, provide an accurate reflection of the number of young people who are out of work.
  • How the Government uses ONS data to design and implement effective policy interventions for young people.

More on this inquiry

Recently the committee took evidence from the Employment Minister, Mims Davies MP. You can watch the session back on Parliament TV.

 

The committee’s work can be followed on its website and via Twitter.

