Love Our Colleges: Apprenticeship focus

.#LoveOurColleges Week is focusing on a theme of ‘Get In, Go Further’. Michael Mungovan started his career with an Apprenticeship that enabled him to gain experience on the job while gaining his qualification with Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College). The journey he has taken since has seen his career take develop significantly with Munro Building Services.

Michael attended Impington Village College during his secondary years and while he enjoyed school, he didn’t really know what which career route to take. Michael was encouraged to get a trade, so explored options with local apprenticeship providers and applied to Munro as an employer.

Having successfully secured a role with Munro, Michael commenced on a Commercial Heating and Ventilation apprenticeship course with Cambridge Regional College and over the following four years gained his NVQ2 and NVQ3 qualifications. Michael took up a full-time position with Munro and did a further two years training to obtain Commercial Gas Engineer status before working as a field Engineer attending planned maintenance and reactive jobs. 

After several years in the role of field-based Engineer, Michael became interested in taking an office-based role preparing quotes and coordinating jobs for the team of Maintenance Engineers. When the opportunity came up within the organisation, Michael was invited to attend an interview for the position Contract Engineer and subsequently accepted an internal promotion.

While working as a Contract Engineer, Michael returned to education at Croydon College on a HNC Building Services Engineering course and upon qualifying he was promoted further to a Contract Management role within Munro, taking operational lead for the Cambridge Service and Maintenance Division. Michael now line manages 7 Project Managers and 25 Field Engineers. 

Michael said,

“Taking an apprenticeship enables you to further your education, earn a salary and gain work experience, all of which allows you to advance in your career. Working in the Building Services industry requires practical experience, and an apprenticeship gives you that head-start. Working at Munro has been a positive experience for me, and I have been able to progress within the industry quiet quickly. Several of my colleagues have achieved the same success with the company, having started their journey as an apprentice.

