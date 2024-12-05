Latest News

From education to employment

2024 IMI Skills Competition winners announced

Kim Mott December 5, 2024
0 Comments

New emerging talent showcases the opportunities the automotive sector has to offer

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the winners of its 2024 IMI Skills Competitions. With more than 700 nominations, it is the largest competition ever with representation from across the UK and across many diverse groups. 2024 marks the first year that two women became medallists, both in Refinishing, with a woman winning that category for the first time.

Following a year-long application and assessment process, there were 24 top scorers across four categories: Light Vehicle Technology, Body Repair, Refinishing and Heavy Vehicle. Two returning competitors from previous years, both from Sinclair Bodyshop in Swansea, won Gold.

The winners are:

Light Vehicle Technology

Gold: Karl Wilson – Skillnet – SG Petch  

Silver: Matthew Ford – Coleg Gwent – Monmouth MOT Centre Ltd 

Bronze: Adam Culverhouse – BMW Group Academy – Sytner BMW Leicester  

Highly Commended – Robert Maskell – Skillnet – Ford

Heavy Vehicle Technology

Gold: Mihale Zeke – Cardiff and Vale College – Watts Truck and Van Cardiff  

Silver: Toby Hull – Scania – TruckEast Norwich  

Bronze: Callum Stewart – Edinburgh College – Tayside Contracts  

Body Repair

Gold: Jordan Lingham – NPTC – Sinclair Bodyshop  

Silver: Arran Cooper – Thatcham – Steer  

Bronze: Owen Thomas – Cardiff and Vale College – BP Rolls

Highly Commended – Joe Wilton – Riverpark – SDM Paint Works

Refinishing

Gold: Victoria Steele – NPTC – Sinclair Bodyshop  

Silver: Ben Robertson – Southern Regional College – G&H Auto Repairs  

Bronze: Teagan Whiteman – Coleg Gwent – Fix Auto Newport  

Highly commended: Ben Williams – Cardiff and Vale College – Aston Martin  

The age-eligible finalists may also be eligible to enterEuroSkills 2025in Denmark and the biennial World Skills International competition to be held in Shanghai in 2026.

Azlina Bulmer, IMI Managing Director said, “The scores this year were phenomenal, with stiff competition to get through to the final. Huge congratulations go to the winners who are shining examples of the talent that is emerging in the sector. It is vital that we continue to empower individuals by recognising their skills and showcasing their abilities to demonstrate the rewarding career opportunities the automotive sector has to offer.”

The IMI Skills Competitions are sponsored by FMG Repair Services, and supported by Morelli, Glasurit, 3M, Electude, Cardiff and Vale College, City of Bristol College, Hinckley’s, Professional Diagnostics, Toyota UK. 

The IMI Skills Competitions development programmes are designed by industry experts. The programmes enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on training courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes against set criteria in a competitive timed environment. The programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying their career progression improved after competing, and 86% stating their personal and employability skills had improved.

Special thanks go to the team of volunteer judges: Bridgewater and Taunton College, CAVC, Colleg Gwent, Redde Northgate, Pro Align, Evolution Training, Electude, Grimsby Institute, Indasa, 3M, Coleg Llandrillo, FMG RS, Zigup, LKQ, NPTC Group, Remit Training, MAN UK, Motus Commercials, Adams Morley, DAF, GTG, Bosch UK & Car-O-Liner.

Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Topics: ,
Kim Mott

