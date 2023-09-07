A Passion to Inspire Inspirational Upskill Day – 6th November– Murrayfield

A very special day planned to Inspire Students – Pupils, Lectures and Chefs – and a fantastic Culinary Journey ahead

We have 400 invites to colleges and through Amanda from Springboard 100 invites for schools from across the whole of Great Britain are invited – for free – and a massive thank you to Lorna and her wonderful team at Murrayfield for their support in planning this Great day and once we know the numbers of colleges that wish to attend we can then look at the number of attendees per college

Putting the day together – is such an Honour – Culinary Legend Willie Pike – Pastry Superstar Ross Sneddon and Michelin Star Chefs – Adam Smith – Dan Ashmore, Dean Banks and Kieran Wight – with special tastings and Wine Matches from Hallgarten Wines and Bradley Dorrington

So proud we will have 2 finalists from Future Chef – creating and showing their skills between the other Chefs cooking – and a team of finalists from Zest Quest Asia 2023 – a stunning and tasty dish to taste

2 Weeks before the event we will share all recipes and the live stream link through YouTube – so you can all watch and be inspired

Pulling Sugar – Foraging Land and Sea – Scottish Produce – Texture – Flavour and Tasting

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Published in