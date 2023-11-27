Abbey College Manchester Bolsters University Fair

Abbey College Manchester has successfully strengthened its annual university fair, welcoming additional universities to provide invaluable support to students with their applications.

Now with eleven leading UK universities in attendance, in comparison to nine last year, the fair presented an unparalleled platform for students to explore a diverse range of higher education opportunities. Prospective applicants spoke openly with the university representatives to discover more about the courses available and what life as a student is like at their campus.

Universities present on the day included Aston University, Bradford University, Regent’s University, Manchester Metropolitan University, Liverpool John Moore University, University of West of England (Bristol), UA92 Manchester, University of York, University of Chester, Lancaster University and Keele University. One of the highlights of this year’s University Fair was the new location at the Unitarian Chapel on Cross Street, allowing for additional attendees.

Abbey College Manchester has a strong reputation for supporting students as they progress to leading universities across the UK and beyond, to study courses such as Medicine, Chemistry, Pharmacy, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science and Politics, to name a few. Its unique Combined Studies programme offers an alternative pathway to A-Levels, leading directly to a university degree at selected universities including Aston University, Chester University, UCLAN and Keele University.

Chris Randell, Principal of Abbey College Manchester, commented:

“We are committed to equipping our students with the necessary skills to excel in their respective fields, and are proud of our robust track record of guiding our students to academic success, enabling them to progress to their first choice universities and a vast range of programmes. Our University Support Team provides valuable guidance to students, helping them make informed decisions and create competitive UCAS applications.

“We are delighted to have received positive feedback from the university representatives and partners on our students’ engagement and articulation skills. The University Fair provided them with an excellent opportunity to enhance their knowledge, and we are eagerly looking forward to next year’s event.”

Abbey College Manchester, part of the Abbey DLD Group of Colleges, is a thriving independent college in the heart of Manchester city centre, with a fast-growing and vibrant community of students aged 15-19.

With a teaching philosophy based on small classes and highly personalised learning in an academically rigorous but informal setting, the college focuses on the transition from school to university, working with students individually to achieve the academic standards and social skills required by their target and world-class universities. Abbey College Manchester also expertly prepares students for challenging courses such as medicine. The flexible programmes and personalised learning, combined with a strong academic ethos, offer a unique alternative to traditional schools.

There are 220 students at the college, comprising a mix of students from the local area and other countries. The college offers A-Level, GCSE, Combined Studies and International Foundation Programmes.

For more information on Abbey College visit www.abbeymanchester.co.uk.

Published in