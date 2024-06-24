Access Industry Pioneers New Creative Apprenticeship Pathway

Access Industry is leading the way in apprenticeship training, and this new pathway reflects their commitment to innovation and industry relevance. The launch of the new Screen Lighting Technician pathway, forming part of the Creative Industries Production Technician apprenticeship, is a pivotal moment in the apprenticeship landscape. The new pathway is specifically designed to meet the growing needs of the film and media industry, dominated by industry giants such as BBC, Netflix, and Pinewood Studios.

Working closely with the Department of Education-sponsored Institute for Apprenticeships (IfATE) and other partners, Access Industry is developing a curriculum that provides comprehensive training in screen lighting, ensuring that apprentices gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the competitive film and media sectors.

Apprentices enrolled onto the dynamic Screen Lighting Technician pathway will learn a range of essential skills through a combination of hands-on experience and expert training through Access Industry. The apprenticeship offers the exciting opportunity to work with advanced lighting systems, master battery and power solutions, install sophisticated lighting equipment, and create stunning lighting effects for high-profile productions. This immersive training ensures apprentices are well-equipped to succeed in the vibrant and fast-paced film and media industry.

Rose Taylor, Head of Business Improvement at Access Industry Said:

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with key stakeholders on our curriculum for this pioneering pathway. It’s a significant step forward in providing specialised training that meets the demands of the diverse film and media sector. Our work with IfATE and other industry bodies has been instrumental in developing a standard that is both rigorous and relevant.”