AI Collaboration in Education and Tackling the Digital Skills Gap with Stavros N. Yiannouka

We were #OnLocation at the EdTechX Summit where we had the opportunity to interview Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE.

In this exclusive interview, Stavros N. Yiannouka explores AI Collaboration, Future Education Curriculum, and bridging the Global Digital Skills Gap.

Check out some of the key points from the interview:

Can AI crack the code of personalised learning?

There’s a great opportunity for us to deliver quality education to parts of the world that lack the human resources, lack the infrastructure to have that available to them.

How does knowledge get formed? Not just by machines, but by us. How do we know what we know? This is also known as epistemology.

Creativity was often thought to be the last frontier to fall to machine intelligence. Well, actually, it’s turning out not to be the case. It turns out that machine intelligence is perfectly capable of being very creative.

The digital divide is ultimately just a wealth divide.

AI gives us the opportunity to have a multiplier effect on the teachers that we do have by allowing them to do more with less

Watch the full interview with Stavros below!

