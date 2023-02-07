Amazon, Sainsbury’s J.P.Morgan, Pret a Manger and The Sutton Trust to host innovation workshops at Genie Live

The diversity and inclusion conference by Amazing Apprenticeships announces its workshop speaker lineup with nine impressive and inspirational sessions from experienced apprenticeship employers and informed policy influencers.

The one-day conference is shaping up to be everything apprenticeships and early careers professionals need to expand their understanding, share ideas, improve access to opportunity and create more diverse and inclusive workforces.

Innovation sessions range from best practice insight into how organisations currently recruit, onboard and support apprentices, masterclasses on how to diversify a workforce using apprenticeships, exploration of the latest data and findings around social mobility in apprenticeships and how to create inclusive environments.

We are incredibly excited to bring such a broad range of amazing employers to the Genie Live lineup, said Genie Live Host and Founder of Amazing Apprenticeships, Anna Morrison CBE. “With Kriss Akabusi setting the tone for the day and drawing on his own experience of the care system, to Nicola Drury and Alex Perkins talking about Amazon’s innovative approach to early careers, Daksha Stancilas exploring Pret a Manger’s tactic to remove graded entry requirements when recruiting for apprentices and Miriam Freeman’s session on Sainsbury’s bold decision not to recruit new apprentices, delegates will be exposed to a wide variety of ideas and approaches to consider replicating in their organisations!”

The programme joins a jam-packed day of panel sessions, presentations, a keynote session with Kriss Akabusi MBE, interactive Q&As, and networking opportunities with over 100 changemakers from the country’s biggest and best apprenticeship employers.

Explore the full conference timetable on The Genie Programme website and secure your spot now.

Published in