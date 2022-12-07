Apprentices Make UK impression with victory at national manufacturing awards

AIRBUS and Coleg Cambria apprentices Victoria Searle and Jamie Roles picked up top prizes at the Make UK Manufacturing Awards Wales.

The organisation, which represents industry across the UK, held the Welsh heat in Cardiff to recognise the achievements of companies across Wales, with the winners now going on to the UK Finals in London next month.

Victoria Searle (pictured), an Engineering Undergraduate Apprentice, who collected the Engineering Apprentice: Final Year Award, was described by judges as a “clear leader among her cohort”.

They added: “Victoria is a very committed and thoughtful apprentice who has incredible drive and knows what she has to do in order to thrive in an engineering environment. She shows excellent knowledge, technical abilities, and talent.”

Meanwhile, Jamie collected the Business Apprentice: Final Year accolade. A Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice, he was praised for his overall willingness to go above and beyond.

Judges said: “Jamie has a fantastic career ahead of him. He clearly enjoys what he does, and we look forward to tracking his career over the coming years; he’ll no doubt be leading people in the not-too-distant future.”

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction at Cambria, congratulated both Victoria and Jamie on their success and wished them well in the UK finals.

He also lauded Cambria-based apprentice Ben Williams, who was runner-up in the Engineering Apprentice of the Year category, and Grace Richards on her Rising Star Award.

Janis Richards, Region Director for Make UK in Wales, added: “These awards are a testament to the dynamic companies and individuals working within engineering and manufacturing.

“The sector remains at the heart of creating wealth in Wales and, as we rebuild our economy, there will be a bright future for companies and individuals that make the most of their talent.”

The final of the Make UK manufacturing awards, sponsored by Sony UK, take place in London on January 26.

