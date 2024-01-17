Apprenticeships get the thumbs up from Ofsted

Dedicated, exceptional, and life-changing are just three comments government inspectors use to describe apprenticeships at University of Northampton (UON).

Apprenticeships offer a ‘earn while you learn’ route into higher education. Apprentices study for a higher-level qualification and gain professional recognition whilst earning a full-time salary and gaining invaluable workplace experience.

Following a three-day visit at the end of last year, Ofsted gave the University a ‘Good’ rating overall for its seven apprenticeship programmes (Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Manufacturing Engineering, Occupational Therapy, Nursing Associate, Non-Destructive Testing, Management and Policing).

The report praised University teams for their passion and dedication to providing excellent apprenticeships that employers describe as “inclusive and life-changing” for apprentices from many backgrounds.

The positive feedback also notes:

Exceptional teaching standards and resources that tutors use for effective specialist training.

Apprentices are “rightly satisfied” with the training they receive. This helps them undertake their roles more competently when they return to work.

Teaching staff use a good variety of approaches that develop apprentices’ confidence and support their future careers.

UON teams work closely with key employers to ensure the apprenticeship curriculum meets their skills needs.

More than half of UON apprentices graduate with a first class or upper second (2:1) qualification. Graduates from some of the apprenticeship programmes also go on to meet the needs of the diverse communities they will work in, for instance people who are blind or are neurodiverse.

Simon Longhurst, University Apprenticeships Manager, says:

“We are delighted to receive the Good rating from Ofsted that is testament to the dedication of our teams and proof of our commitment to delivering this learning option.

“Whilst we are justifiably proud, we are not resting on our laurels and are actively implementing the inspectors’ constructive comments. For instance, we are looking to boost programme assessments, feedback, and reviews to ensure future generations of apprentices continue receiving the best from us.”

Find out more about the apprenticeships available at University of Northampton and email the team if you have any questions: [email protected]

