Apprenticeships the focus for training federation’s annual conference

The vital role that apprenticeships play in developing a world class workforce to deliver future economic growth for Wales will be the focus of a spring conference organised by the body that represents the country’s work-based learning providers.

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) annual conference, themed ‘Apprenticeships: Fuelling economic growth and future innovation’, will be held at Cardiff City Stadium on March 6.

Headline conference sponsor is Agored Cymru, the awarding body for education and training providers in Wales. City & Guilds is an associate sponsor.

“Agored Cymru is delighted to be the headline sponsor for the NTFW Conference. Creating world class bilingual vocational qualifications and apprenticeship frameworks to drive economic growth and encourage innovation in Wales is our strategic priority, said Darren Howells, Agored Cymru chief executive, who will be one of the speakers. “We are proud to work with such committed and passionate providers to ensure individuals have the knowledge and skills to achieve their career aspirations and to contribute to a prosperous and thriving economy.”

Speakers include Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership of Wales, Luke Fletcher, MS, chairman of the Senedd Cross Party Group on Apprenticeships, Rhian Edwards, executive director for policy at Medr and Philip Blaker, chief executive of Qualifications Wales.

Other speakers include Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director and Angharad Lloyd Beynon, City & Guilds policy, stakeholder and partnerships manager for nations and Ireland.

Workshops will be run by Estyn, Federation of Awarding Bodies, Qualifications Wales, Panda Education and Training, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Learning and Work Institute, Education Workforce Council and Future Digital Education.

There will also be a focus on current and former apprentices who will speak about their own personal experiences of how apprenticeships have helped their careers.

“In our ever-evolving global economy, the need for a skilled and adaptable workforce is paramount,” said NTFW strategic director Lisa Mytton. “Apprenticeships play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap, providing hands-on experience and fostering innovation.

“We hope everyone with an interest in work-based learning will join us as we explore the transformative power of apprenticeships and discuss strategies to maximise their impact on our economy and society.

“More than ever, it’s imperative that we develop a pipeline of talent, from apprenticeships through to higher education, to deliver the economic growth that Wales desperately needs.

“We shall be working with the Welsh Government and Medr to meet their priorities.”

Early Bird Discount

There is an early booking discount for bookings received by Friday, February 14.

Sponsorship Packages

Sponsorship packages are offered at a number of levels and the earlier you secure sponsorship, the more opportunities you have.