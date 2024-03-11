Ascentis Takes Strides Towards Equity, Diversity and Inclusion by Becoming a Patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Ascentis, a cutting-edge Awarding Organisation and Education Charity is delighted to announce its partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. As the leading Awarding Organisation for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) qualifications in the UK, Ascentis is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and diversity across its range of qualifications and resources, with an unwavering commitment to creating life-changing opportunities for learners. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Ascentis’ ongoing efforts to support underrepresented communities and promote equal opportunities in education and employment.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is dedicated to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion in apprenticeship and skills programmes, offering support and resources to individuals from ethnically diverse backgrounds. By becoming a patron of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Ascentis aims to contribute to the advancement of multicultural skills initiatives, creating pathways for success for individuals from all walks of life and all cultural backgrounds.

Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

“We are thrilled to welcome Ascentis as a patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of aspiring apprentices from multicultural backgrounds.”

Phil Wilkinson, CEO of Ascentis, welcomed the partnership, saying

“Ascentis is pleased to take this next step in commitment to the learners that take our qualifications, and know that the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is the way to enhance our work. Our shared values make this an exciting opportunity to tackle inclusion and equity within the diverse ESOL community we support, along with every learner that takes our qualifications.”

Safaraz Ali, Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and CEO of Pathway Group, echoed Jagdeep’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of corporate support in driving positive change.

“Ascentis’ decision to become a patron of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a testament to their dedication to creating a more inclusive society. We are delighted to have their support and look forward to working together to empower individuals from diverse communities through equity and accessibility of opportunity.”

Through joining forces with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and other patrons, Ascentis underscores its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social mobility, not only within its organisation but also across the broader community. This partnership reflects Ascentis’ belief in the transformative power of education and its mission to enable learning through innovative education and exceptional customer service.