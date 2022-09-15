Aspire 2Be announce launch of IT and Digital Apprenticeships

Aspire 2Be is ideally placed as industry experts, to provide this range of digital qualifications for learners.

Aspire 2Be, a multi award winning learning technology company, this week announced the launch of a range of IT and Digital Apprenticeships. Starting with the Level 3 Diploma for Digital Learning Practitioners, the range will shortly be further extended by the IT Infrastructure Apprenticeship, and IT Software, Web & Telecoms Professional. This series of work-based learning qualifications will complement the already existing extensive range of Business focused digital products offered by A2B.

The recent acquisition of A2B by Educ8 Group has enabled the development of this sector-leading range of qualifications, drawing on the apprenticeship expertise of Educ8, and the IT and Digital expertise of A2B. This range of qualifications offers an exciting opportunity for learners to be taught by the industry Digital Experts, in order to become digital experts themselves.

The initial course launched, Diploma for Digital Learning Practitioners, is aimed at teachers, educators, and those in Learning & Development roles who are looking to develop the skills, knowledge, and competence to engage learners in a range of accessible and innovative digital learning experiences. The course covers all areas of teaching and learning, exploring the best of technology to boost the digital skill set of each learner.

“We are extremely excited about how we can support learners on their digital and professional development journeys going forward,” comments Aspire 2Be Managing Director, Simon Pridham.

“We are very proud to be working with industry leaders, Educ8, to utilise their experience and expertise in order to ensure the best possible service and experience to learners.”

With a broad portfolio of digital tools, resources and platforms, and as a Professional Development Partner for Apple, Google and Microsoft, Aspire 2Be is ideally placed as industry experts, to provide this range of digital qualifications for learners.

If you are interested in learning more about our range of IT and Digital Apprenticeships, you can get in touch with us at [email protected], or read more here.

