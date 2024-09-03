Award winner Dan recognised for chasing his film industry career dream

Changing careers at the age of 38 from a comfortable job-for-life in the world of retail to the uncertainty of the film industry may seem foolhardy, but Dan Morgan says it’s the wisest move he has ever made.

In a matter of weeks, Gorseinon-based Dan went from managing multi-million-pound budgets and overseeing staff in a Tesco management role, to taking lunch orders on production sets from professionals 15 years his junior, but he hasn’t regretted a single day.

His decision to change career has been rewarded with the Life Change & Progression Award which he will receive at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. Dan is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to the award, Dan said: “I’m blown away! It’s a real credit to the Inspire! Awards that they recognise people’s hard work and achievements no matter their backgrounds. It’s a huge confidence boost for me and a sign to keep pushing myself day to day in this incredible industry.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Fluent Welsh speaker Dan’s journey started with a BA in Professional Media Practice from Swansea Institute in 2007, followed by establishing his own photography business for three years.

He then made the painful decision to step out of the creative world and into retail, moving up to management within 18 months and spending the next 11 years building a reputation for being motivated, resilient and collaborative, gaining experience in leading and engaging teams.

But the burning desire to make a career from his artistic appetite nagged from within. “I believed that the opportunity to follow my lifelong passion of working in the film industry had long since gone,” he said.

“I had the comfort of job security, pension and fixed holidays with Tesco, but it just wasn’t what I wanted from my life, so I started to look at what was available.”

Dan thought that age was against him as he sought to develop a career in the film industry. Sgil Cymru’s CRIW Apprenticeship did not have any age barriers which prompted his life-changing decision in February 2022.

Nadine Roberts, Sgil Cymru’s head of training, recalls: “The risks involved in changing career at 38 were enormous, but we’re so proud of Dan in proving that it is possible.”

Dan’s first taste of production on the Creative and Digital Media Apprenticeship was a three-month placement as a runner with Gorilla, Wales’ largest postproduction company.

A placement followed as a sound trainee on Channel 4’s On the Edge, before he flourished on the Disney/Hulu HETV £84 million drama Black Cake, working as a production assistant to learn how the show was brought to the starting line.

His last placement with CRIW was as a production runner on the ITV drama Until I Kill You and, on completing his apprenticeship, he worked as production manager assistant on BBC’s Casualty, production secretary on Channel 4’s new zombie drama Generation Z, BBC’s Dr Who and then assistant production co-ordinator on Craig Roberts’ new feature film, The Scurry.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”