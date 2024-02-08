Babington appoints Jen Bramley as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Babington, a leading provider of apprenticeships, professional training courses, and learning solutions in the UK, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jen Bramley as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Jen, who has held the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Babington for the past four years, will take over the role from Mark Basham, who has resigned from the Company for personal reasons.

Jen has more than 15 years’ experience working in the education and training sector, with previous roles spanning leadership of operations, sales, recruitment, and customer experience. She joined Babington in 2018 as Executive Director of Customer Engagement and was promoted to COO in 2020.

As COO, Jen has been responsible for successfully building initiatives to drive service delivery, quality, compliance, customer support and safeguarding across all five of Babington’s core specialisms – ensuring the very highest standards of teaching and learning for up to 10,000 learners across 40 standards at the peak of the organisation’s expansion. Besides playing a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the business, Jen recently led the Company’s engagement with Ofsted during its December inspection, resulting in a Grade 2 (‘Good’) outcome for the provider across all five core inspection categories.

The positive Ofsted report comes after a period of strategic realignment as Babington sought to strengthen its core provision and bring greater focus to the delivery of apprenticeships and commercial learning solutions across five key specialisms and sectors, aligned to market demand.

“We are grateful to Mark for guiding our strategic initiatives and wish him and his family well. Jen has the confidence of her team and our clients to build on Babington’s strengths and I look forward to supporting her and the wider executive team as they work to achieve the Company’s future goals.” Mike Kinski, Chairman of Babington

“I am proud to be taking on broader leadership of this exceptionalbusiness as we continue to deliver on our purpose of developing better futures for individuals, organisations, and society as awhole. In recent months we have made bold choices to do what is right for the business, and for all our valued customers, learners, and colleagues. We have a clear strategy and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, effective learning programmes that support meaningful organisational and personal outcomes. I am excited to continue working with our incredible team as we seek to build on our position as the skills partner of choice for ambitious, forward-thinking companies across the UK.” Jen Bramley, Chief Executive Officer of Babington

“As a new leadership team we have made great progress implementing the agreed strategic realignment over the past six months, culminating in the terrific report from Ofsted. As such,given my personal circumstances, it is a good time for me to step back and leave the Company in Jen’s very capable hands. I am looking forward to committing more time to other portfolio interests. I wish the whole Babington team every success for the future.” Mark Basham, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Babington

Published in