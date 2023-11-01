Baltic Apprenticeships are Confronting the UK’s Software Skills Crisis

National training provider, Baltic Apprenticeships, announced its 3-month Recruit, Train, Retain campaign designed to confront the UK’s software skills crisis. After conducting extensive market research, Baltic Apprenticeships have identified that entry-level software opportunities are disappearing drastically across the sector.

The training provider specialises in delivering national tech and digital programmes, offering apprenticeships in software development, IT, digital marketing and data analysis. The training provider currently works with 1200+ employers to support 1500+ learners across England.

Recruit, Train, Retain

Recruit, Train, Retain is designed to disrupt the current state of the software industry, increase the overall opportunities available for aspiring software professionals, and encourage more companies across the sector to create true entry-level software starts through apprenticeships.

The campaign will run for 3 months from 1st November 2023, and Baltic Apprenticeships aims to partner with businesses across England to create 200 new software apprenticeship opportunities.

Tony Hobbs, Managing Director of Baltic Apprenticeships, said:

“The decline and stagnation of entry-level starts does not reflect the UK’s software industry which is growing consistently each year.

“Young entry-level software talent is key to future-proofing the industry but the routes into the sector are decreasing, and employers are expecting more and more experience.

“Aspiring software professionals in the UK lack a true opportunity to start their careers. We are failing our young people, and this will be detrimental to the growth and sustainability of the industry in the long term.”

Entry-Level Jobs Mirage

In 2022, there was an 18% increase in students enrolling on Computer Science degrees in England, but there is uncertainty about the student’s career prospects after qualifying.

A LinkedIn analysis of almost 4 million job vacancies showed that 35% of postings for “entry-level” roles required prior relevant work experience, and this was higher across different industries. More than 60% of ‘entry-level’ software roles in this analysis required three or more years of relevant software experience.

Why You Should Care about the Software Skills Shortage

It’s important for companies to be proactive rather than reactive when recruiting as, unfortunately, it is not enough to just hire a developer when another developer leaves. Businesses need a steady pipeline of young, skilled software developers who are trained according to the company’s specific needs.

To confront the UK’s software skills crisis, keep recruitment cost-effective, and futureproof software teams, businesses must think three steps ahead.

