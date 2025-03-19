BAM Joins the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance to Champion Diversity in Construction

BAM UK & Ireland (BAM), a leading Construction & Civil Engineering company, has joined the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance (MASA) powered by Pathway Group as a Patron, further reinforcing its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry. This strategic partnership aims to break down barriers and create accessible opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to develop careers in the construction sector.

The construction industry has long faced challenges in attracting and retaining talent from diverse backgrounds, despite the increasing demand for skilled workers. By aligning with MASA, BAM is making a firm commitment to ensuring that apprenticeship pathways are inclusive and representative of the multicultural communities across the UK. The Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance was founded to address disparities in access to skills and career progression, actively working with employers, training providers, and policymakers to create a more equitable skills landscape.

BAM’s apprenticeship programmes range from Level 2 (GCSE/Nat 5 equivalent) to Level 6 (degree equivalent), offering individuals a clear and structured route into the construction industry. The company has long been at the forefront of tackling the sector’s skills shortages, ensuring that apprentices are equipped with the knowledge, hands-on experience, and industry-recognised qualifications to thrive.

Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance, welcomed BAM’s involvement, stating:

“The construction industry is facing a pivotal moment—demand for skills is growing, yet many talented individuals from diverse backgrounds still face barriers to entry. By joining MASA, BAM are taking a bold step forward in ensuring that opportunities in the sector are accessible to all. We are delighted to have them on board as a Patron and look forward to working together to drive real change.”

The partnership between BAM UK & Ireland and MASA marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive and representative workforce. By working together, both organisations will strive to create a construction industry where individuals from all communities can access rewarding careers, develop their skills, and contribute to shaping the future of the built environment.

Andrea Fisher, BAM’s Early Careers & Professional Development Manager (UK) adds:

“BAM are committed to creating inclusive pathways into construction for talented people from all backgrounds. Partnering with MASA strengthens our ability to support diverse talent, ensuring that apprenticeships are both accessible and representative of the communities we serve. By working together, we can inspire the next generation of construction professionals and help build a more diverse and inclusive industry.”