Beauty Students on Trend with Masterclass

Students from the Level 2 Traineeship NI Beauty Therapy at SERC’s Lisburn Campus took a trip to Belfast recently, to extend their knowledge with a make-up masterclass.

Lynne Speirs, Lecturer in Beauty Therapy said, “It is essential that our students are up to date with latest beauty treatments, products and trends, so our visit to Belfast was all in the name of research. We were delighted to attend a make-up masterclass in the Sculpted by Aimee make-up store in Victoria Square.”

Lynne added, “The masterclass proved a great experience for the students who got an insight into one of the trendiest brands online and on the high street, which was developed in Ireland. The session at Sculpted by Aimee, in Victoria Square, gave the students an insight into the make-up industry with latest make-up trends and product knowledge.”