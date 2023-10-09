Bellway teams up with Witchford Village College to inspire the next generation of builders

Bellway Eastern Counties is working with Witchford Village College to give students an insight into the career opportunities that are available in the construction industry.

Construction Manager Jessica Garton attended the college’s annual careers fair to give students the opportunity to find out more about working in housebuilding. She spoke about her own experience and explained the career paths in the wider sector, as well as answering questions.

The college’s design and technology students were also invited to Bellway’s The Vickers development, which is located opposite the college, to see the building site in action. Jessica gave the group a guided tour and explained some of the construction processes involved.

Jessica said:

“We were keen to work with the students at Witchford Village College because the future of the construction industry will be built tomorrow by the young people who are studying in college today.

“It is important they have the opportunity to see a real construction site on the ground and get a practical understanding of how we build homes.

“It was great to interact with the students during the site visit and the careers fair because they were eager to learn more about the construction industry and what a career in it would be like.”

Juliet Martin, Head of Careers at Witchford Village College, said:

“We are grateful to Bellway for interacting with our students and taking the time to talk them through various pathways regarding construction.

“With the school being across the road from the construction site it was great to have a tour of the finished site after months of watching the development. We are always keen to work with employers ensuring that all students can understand many different career paths.”

Construction work is nearing completion at The Vickers, where Bellway has delivered 116 new homes.

To find out more about The Vickers visit here.

Published in