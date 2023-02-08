BJSS Invests £1 million in New Degree Apprenticeships

As part of its continued drive to expand opportunities for young people in the technology industry, BJSS has today announced plans for a £1m investment to add degree-level apprenticeships to its BJSS Academy offering.

The 39-month degree – commencing in March 2023 – will see the initial cohort of candidates achieve a BSc (Hons) in Digital and Technology Solutions upon completion. Candidates will have the opportunity to specialise in an area of their choice – from software engineering to management consultancy and Dev Ops.

The programme is part of the BJSS Academy, which is open to GCSE-level people of all socio-economic backgrounds to jumpstart a career in the technology and consulting industry. BJSS is targeting this £1m investment towards early talent (individuals aged 18-24) who demonstrate potential but are looking for alternative career paths outside of the traditional university route.

The firm is looking to use this investment to support diversification in the tech industry. Between 2019 and 2022, a quarter of BJSS Academy recruits were female and 27% were from BAME communities. This new offering aims to improve upon these figures.

The degree will be run in partnership with degree apprenticeship provider, Multiverse. Multiverse’s Technology Consulting Apprenticeship helps consulting firms develop and retain a diverse pipeline of junior talent by creating 3-year degree programmes equipped with a curriculum that is comprehensive, yet personalised, to ensure apprentices can adapt to meet market demands in an evolving digital landscape.

Dan Webb, Head of Academy, BJSS, said:

“It is great to see BJSS doing yet more to help young people, whilst supporting those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds thus improving the diversity of the IT industry now and in the future.”

Naivasha Mwanji, Partnerships and Outreach Manager, said:

“Increasing the diversity of the tech sector is a shared mission between Multiverse and BJSS, and this initiative will create incredible opportunities for young people of all backgrounds across England.

“Not only will apprentices learn the most in-demand digital skills and gain a degree, they’ll also be earning and working at a top firm.”

Frazer Robinson, Head of Talent, BJSS, said:

“The BJSS Academy has enabled us to attract and train hundreds of talented people from all walks of life into a career in our industry. Our sponsorship of 12 Degree-level apprenticeships provides opportunity for young people for whom the traditional university route might not be possible, to gain a degree. They’ll also gain 3 years’ work experience alongside some of the best in the business.”

The apprenticeships will be based in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham. However, the hybrid set-up of the course, blending face-to-face training and mentoring with remote working, opens this opportunity up to candidates across the whole of the UK.

