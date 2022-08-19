Bradford College BTEC Applied Science Students Get Grades “Beyond Wildest Dreams”!

Two Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma Applied Science students, Iqra Ditta and Junaid Ali, are elated after achieving D*DD grades (Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction) – the equivalent of A* AA at A Level!

Iqra was expecting grades of one Distinction and two Merits, but due to her hard work and teachers’ support at Bradford College, she achieved results she said she didn’t expect in her wildest dreams.



She said:

“If you would have told me I would get a grade of D*DD at the beginning of this course I would have laughed and said NEVER, but here I am with the grades that I was told I could get if I put the effort in.”

One of the most important things Iqra learned is how to ask for help. She said:

“Learning to have that courage, letting my pride down a bit, and asking for help is okay,” she admitted. “The worst thing someone can say is ‘no’. I wouldn’t have what I have now if I didn’t ask for help.”

Iqra added:

“Bradford College staff and resources have provided me with this foundation to go on and hopefully become a Radiographer at the University of Leeds, which me and my family are proud of […] I would like to thank all the BTEC staff that helped me and guided me through my journey at Bradford College and some of the best years of my life!”

Bradford College is celebrating the achievements of all Level 3 students collecting exam results this week. Bradford College teaches nearly 1,500 BTEC students and 380 Access to HE learners – more than ever enrolled before.



In total, 20 BTEC Diploma courses, 5 BTEC Certificates, and 3 BTEC Awards attained a 100% pass rate. The overall pass rate for BTEC Awards was 94.8%, up by nearly 10% since before the pandemic. The Extended Diploma Applied Science programme achieved 50% triple distinction and above, with 100% pass rate and 100% progressing to university courses.

A Level students were also invited into the College’s David Hockney Building to mark their success, celebrate with friends and tutors, and get help with next steps and Clearing applications. This year, 95% of all Bradford College A Level students achieved university offers, with the other 5% moving into further training or employment.

Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum, said:

“Congratulations to all students finishing this year with us [..] your accomplishments are an inspiration to us all at Bradford College as we watched you grow through your time studying with us, and we know you will go on to great things […]. Bradford is a really vibrant and growing city, and we know that you will make an important future contribution to that.”

For the Bradford College Clearing Hotline, call 01274 088999 or apply online using the course links found on the College Clearing webpage.

Published in