Bradford College Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2023

Bradford College is joining the rest of the country in marking the 16th annual National Apprenticeship Week (#NAW2023).

Taking place this week from 6th to 12th February, the week-long celebration showcases the incredible benefits apprenticeships bring using this year’s theme, “Skills for Life.”

Bradford College has a packed timetable of #NAW2023 activities planned, including specialist staff training and the Bradford College Apprenticeship Open Day on Wednesday 8th February, 2-6 pm, at the Apprenticeships building (Little Germany Campus, Chapel Street, BD1 5BY). Book a place via the Bradford College website and get expert advice from the team.

Bradford College apprentices and employers are also invited to form teams and enter the first ever Apprenticeship Games on Thursday 9th February at the Great Horton Road campus. The Games will see teams compete against one another in fun 1-on-1 skill, physical, and knowledge challenges across various departments. Following a welcome breakfast at 9.30 am, competitors will enjoy six surprise rounds, lunch, a closing ceremony, and the winner announcement at 2.30 pm.

Bradford College has over 30 years of experience delivering apprenticeships across varied sectors, including healthcare, construction, engineering, dental, motor vehicle, early years, hairdressing, and teaching. Professional Services apprenticeships include Business Administration, Customer Service, and Team Leader & Management.

Last year, Bradford College was awarded the title of West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Training Provider of the Year at the first-ever West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. The College supports up to 1,600 apprentices across approximately 900 employers at any one time in Bradford and the wider Leeds City Region and beyond.



Recent success stories include Alexandra Robinson, a former Bradford College Business Administration Apprentice who overcame numerous challenges to gain employment at Thornton Primary School. Alexandra’s inspirational story earned her Apprentice of the Year and overall winner at the 2022 Bradford Means Business awards night.



Alexandra said of her apprenticeship:

“It’s brilliant because you’re getting paid but also learning your job which, for me, is a lot better than just going to college. […] If you’re struggling or can’t do something then explain this and you will be supported. They listen and can guide you in the right direction so that you understand.”

Bradford College boasts a roll-on roll-off curriculum, which means all apprenticeships can begin at any point within the year. The College can help to explain the application process, CV writing, interview tips, or speaking to a business about the benefits of employing an apprentice.

Many small businesses also take advantage of regional apprenticeship funding for training existing staff. Kelly McAllister, Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Bradford College, said:

“We also offer higher and degree-equivalent apprenticeships, […] ideal for employees who, for example, are promoted to supervisors or team leaders but need additional management development.”

Find out more about apprenticeship training at Bradford College:

www.bradfordcollege.ac.uk/apprenticeships

